Lieutenant Colonel returns home to family farm in Montana

Lieutenant Colonel Greg Gabel had a childhood much like any other Montana farm kid. Born and raised in Huntley, Mont., Gabel was involved in 4-H and FFA and he spent his weekends and summers helping his family with all aspects of the farm.

Although Gabel was born a generational agriculturalist, at 18 years old he had slightly different plans for his life. His years of involvement in 4-H and FFA and given him a taste for leadership and the tight-knit feel of his rural hometown had given him a strong passion for community. The big-hearted farmer’s son also wanted to give back. Combining all those ideas, Gabel decided to leave Huntley and attend college in Manhattan, Kans., at Kansas State University, enrolling in the ROTC program and majoring in Political Science.

“I always knew I wanted to help my community. That was always my thing. I wanted to make the world a better place. When I started looking at going into the Army, I saw where I could be a part of an organization, which really appealed to me,” he said.

The small town farm boy from Montana thrived in the ROTC program at KSU, and as a result, he went on to find great career success in the U.S. Army as a Black Hawk helicopter pilot. He served two yearlong tours in Iraq and one yearlong tour in Afghanistan in addition to serving with a joint task force as a liaison to the Department of Homeland Security in Arizona. Gabel’s Army career found him stationed across the U.S. and he also spent two 3-year assignments in Germany.

Gabel had traveled the world and served his country in the ultimate way. When his military career was drawing to a close, he began looking towards the next stage in his life and there was really no question about what he wanted to do. You can take the man out of the farm, but you can’t take the farm out of the man. Gabel wanted to head home to Huntley and raise his son on the farm that raised him.