Lohr embracing leadership roles in an effort to give back to agriculture

As a fourth-generation grain farmer from the heart of Montana’s Golden Triangle, it is safe to say farming is in Klayton Lohr’s blood.
However, his passion for production agriculture runs deeper than tilling the land, as the young producer from Shelby, Mont., also gives back to his industry through leadership as he currently serves on the Montana Grain Growers Association (MGGA) Board of Directors as the District Six Representative.
Following on the heels of his appointment to the MGGA Board of Directors, Lohr was also elected to the U.S. Durum Growers Association Board.
Moreover, at the conclusion of the 2022 MGGA Annual Convention, Lohr was elected secretary of MGGA. He will serve in that position before then beginning his transition up the officer ranks, serving one-year terms as treasurer, vice president, president, and then eventually, past president of MGGA.
“Apparently I don’t know how to say no,” Lohr joked.
All jokes aside, just like farming has been a tradition passed down through the Lohr family, so too has industry leadership. Lohr’s father, Kirby Lohr, has served on the Montana Seed Growers Board, and his great uncle, Ray Lohr, was on MGGA’s founding board of directors and ultimately went on to become the organization’s ninth president.
At just 26 years old, Lohr is decades younger than the farmers he serves with in MGGA and the U.S. Durum Growers Association. What Lohr may lack in age, he makes up for in experience. The young man has been in the farming business since 2014 and he wholeheartedly believes it is his duty to give back, represent, and defend his livelihood.
“I have the ability to serve and if I don’t, who will? And this is an opportunity for me to fight for an industry that is my whole life,” he said.
Being on the beginning end of his farming career allows Lohr to offer a youthful perspective on the grain growing industry. This outlook is especially critical as both Montana and U.S. wheat growers face long-term issues that could change the future of farming.
“One of the big issues right now is the environmental side of things with all the talk of carbon credits. That really isn’t a ‘for or against’ issue, but it is more of a ‘how do we deal with it’ issue because it is coming. There are no ifs, ands, or buts about it. So, it’s how do we get recognized for the farming practices we already have in place,” Lohr articulated.
Another big issue facing grain growers is rising input costs. Fertilizer has doubled in price since last year, while chemicals, if they are even available, have more than tripled in price.
Although the strong wheat markets of 2021 brought smiles to the faces of American growers, they did little to combat rising inflation, Lohr explained.
On a world market scale, the U.S. was one of the only countries with a wheat shortage in 2021 due to drought. Tighter domestic supplies drove U.S. wheat prices to the point where they became undesirable to overseas buyers.
“Now we are starting to see no one is wanting to pay what our wheat is worth,” Lohr pointed out.
As negative trending wheat prices move further and further away from a farmer’s breakeven point, grassroots organizations like MGGA are implored to come up with solutions. Despite the fact the solutions tend to be as multifaceted and complicated as the issues themselves, industry leaders like Lohr are not backing down.
While most 26-year-olds are trying to navigate the beginning complications of independent adulthood, Lohr is finding a way to help strengthen a critical industry on both a state and national level. He views both farming and industry leadership with a humility often missed on today’s youth.
“I’ve always said I don’t farm for me. I farm for those who worked twice as hard before me to make it easier for those who come after me. I use that as my reason for taking on these leadership roles now,” he expressed.
Not only does Lohr hope to make a difference in the grain growing industry, but he also hopes he can inspire other young producers to seek out leadership opportunities, as well. Lohr attests the issues facing all of agriculture today will require a variety of viewpoints in order to be navigated.
“If leadership is something you think you would be good at, or if someone says you will be good at it, then you need to do it,” Lohr concluded.