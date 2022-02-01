Lohr embracing leadership roles in an effort to give back to agriculture

As a fourth-generation grain farmer from the heart of Montana’s Golden Triangle, it is safe to say farming is in Klayton Lohr’s blood.

However, his passion for production agriculture runs deeper than tilling the land, as the young producer from Shelby, Mont., also gives back to his industry through leadership as he currently serves on the Montana Grain Growers Association (MGGA) Board of Directors as the District Six Representative.

Following on the heels of his appointment to the MGGA Board of Directors, Lohr was also elected to the U.S. Durum Growers Association Board.

Moreover, at the conclusion of the 2022 MGGA Annual Convention, Lohr was elected secretary of MGGA. He will serve in that position before then beginning his transition up the officer ranks, serving one-year terms as treasurer, vice president, president, and then eventually, past president of MGGA.

“Apparently I don’t know how to say no,” Lohr joked.

All jokes aside, just like farming has been a tradition passed down through the Lohr family, so too has industry leadership. Lohr’s father, Kirby Lohr, has served on the Montana Seed Growers Board, and his great uncle, Ray Lohr, was on MGGA’s founding board of directors and ultimately went on to become the organization’s ninth president.

At just 26 years old, Lohr is decades younger than the farmers he serves with in MGGA and the U.S. Durum Growers Association. What Lohr may lack in age, he makes up for in experience. The young man has been in the farming business since 2014 and he wholeheartedly believes it is his duty to give back, represent, and defend his livelihood.