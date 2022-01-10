MAGIE returns Jan. 20-22 to Montana ExpoPark

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – For Montana agriculturalists, the kickoff to the new production year is marked by the Montana Agriculture and Industrial Exhibit (MAGIE). Produced annually by radio station 560 KMON, the MAGIE has grown to be one of Montana’s premier agriculture and industry trade shows. The event will be held January 20-22.

After COVID restrictions in 2021 required the MAGIE show be held virtually, Randy Bogden, ag director for 560 KMON, was pleased to announce the 2022 MAGIE will once again take place in person at the Pacific Steel and Recycling Four Season Arena in the heart of Montana ExpoPark.

“We will have vendors from all over, not only the United States, but Canada, as well, that will be representing every facet of agriculture. If you are in the world of agriculture and you need something, this is the exhibit to be at,” Bogden stated.

The main purpose of agriculture tradeshows is to bring industry-pertinent products and technologies to one convenient location so producers can learn, network, and make business decisions for the coming production year. This year’s MAGIE will be as big and diverse as ever with numerous vendors for farmers to visit with – tractor dealers, seed dealers, fertilizer and chemical representatives, professional ag businesses and construction companies.

“The exhibition hall is designed to showcase the biggest of the equipment down to the smallest of products that support and enhance agriculture. It doesn’t matter what you do in agriculture, there will be something at the MAGIE that you will find an interest in,” Bogden said.