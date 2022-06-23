Major flooding reported in south central Montana

Sudden record flooding in south central Montana June 13-14 impacted producers with rangeland, pastureland, and cropland along the Yellowstone River.

On June 20, there were continued flood warnings for several areas in the state.

The Yellowstone River reached highs of almost 14 feet on June 13, far higher than the record 11.5 feet set more than a century ago, according to the National Weather Service.

“This led to flooding rarely or never seen before across many area rivers and streams,” said a representative of the National Weather Service in Billings.

Park County Sheriff Eric Visocan said flooding in Park County, which includes Livingston, was significant on June 14.

“Water is coming down and showing us the damage it cost. Water has affected all areas in the Yellowstone River Valley,” he said, adding many bridges and roads are significantly damaged. “There was a lot of flood damage to roads, and we are working to open roadways. The water is still high and lots of folks are experiencing significant damage.”

Ranchers in the Paradise Valley lost pasture to flooding. Most cattle were able to be moved to higher ground. In addition to rangeland, the Park Branch canal, located in Paradise Valley, was affected. The canal irrigates crops in the area. While producers can still irrigate, there will be significant and costly repairs when the water level goes down.

Farm and ranch organizations in Montana have compiled lists of resources to help.

“Montana Stockgrowers Association has compiled resources available for producers who have been impacted by the recent flooding in Montana, which has resulted in significant damage to landscapes and ranch property,” said a representative of Montana Stockgrowers Association.

Find resources at https://bit.ly/msga-resources.

Montana Farm Bureau Federation President Cyndi Johnson encourages farmers to report any damages to the USDA.

“As the flooding continues and damages are assessed, we hope we can all stand together and restore and rebuild,” Johnson said. “Having just heard from our friends at FSA, we encourage our state’s agricultural producers to contact their local USDA offices to report damage to livestock, crops, and agricultural infrastructure to assist in this process.”

She added that many of their members cancelled the state convention last week due to flooding at their farms and ranches. Damage is still being assessed, she said.

President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration that activated critical FEMA assistance and supported recovery efforts.

Many wells in the area and throughout Park County have been submerged or compromised. The Park County Health Department encourages anyone with questions to contact them at 406-222-4131.

Unprecedented flooding in the Yellowstone area on Monday, June 13, damaged roads, swept away bridges, and isolated towns. The flooding sent some people to the hospital and shut down Yellowstone National Park. The park has reopened on a part-time basis, based on license plate numbers.

The cool, wet spring of 2022 has left the area with a snow-water equivalent more than 200 percent of normal. Warming temperatures with heavy rain added to the snowmelt in the Beartooth and Absarokee Mountains.

Some of the largest rain totals in the state were in southwest Montana and northern Wyoming where precipitation ranged from 5-11 inches and set records for highest May precipitation in over 40 years at some SNOTEL(snowpack map) sites.

USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Hydrologist Eric Larson said basin-wide snowpack percentages ranged from 140 percent in the Upper Yellowstone to over 500 percent of normal in portions of the Bighorn Mountains.

“These percentages are the highest they have been all year,” said Larson.

The city of Billings asked residents to conserve water because it was down to a limited supply when the Yellowstone River hit record high levels and triggered the closure of the treatment plant.

The Montana National Guard rescued 87 people from small towns and a campsite affected by the floods. It said its soldiers were manning road checkpoints near Red Lodge, a gateway town to the park’s northern end. They set up a command center to help coordinate search and rescue operations.

