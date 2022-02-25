Many factors to weigh before taking on debt during current financial times

Current times have had many agriculturalists drawing parallels to the 1980s. The summer of 2021 has been compared to the crippling drought of 1988 in Montana, and with perplexing financial forecasts as of late, producers are starting to wonder, are we on track for another farm crisis?
“That is a very legitimate concern,” expressed Mark Bauer, Senior VP of First Interstate Bank in Billings, Mont.
Looking back, the farm crisis of the 1980s was precipitated by a few different factors. The 1970s were a time of prosperity for many American producers, and with the farm economy rocking and rolling, commodity supply started to increase. The time of comfort was short-lived because in late 1979, then President Jimmy Carter placed an embargo with the Soviet Union, effectively curtailing several agriculture exports. With a glut of supplies and a key oversees market shut off, commodity prices started to spiral downward.
Moreover, at about the same time, the U.S. Federal Reserve amended its monetary policy with the consequence being high interest rates. By 1981, interest rates peaked at 21.5 percent, the highest they had ever been since the Civil War.
As if those factor were not enough for financial disaster, agriculture inputs were also on the rise in 1980. Tensions in the Middle East had led to high fuel prices and economic inflation was rampant. This cocktail of circumstances devastated balance sheets and left many American agriculturalists with absolutely no choice.
They say that history has a tendency to repeat itself, and it seems it is more than 1980s fashion trends that are making a reappearance. 2022 is eerily similar to 1980 – from inflation rates to high fuel prices to even tension with Russia.
“There are some of the same economic disruptors then as there are now, so we have some of the familiar culprits at the table,” Bauer stated.
One good thing did come out of the farm crisis of the 1980s, which was an incredible, albeit tough, lesson to learn. With the experience of that farm crisis not too far from the front of producer’s minds, Bauer says today’s agriculturalists are in a position to get out ahead of the impending financial hardships. Smart business decisions and strong financial fitness will be absolutely necessary in the times to come.
More established borrowers who are well capitalized will be less sensitive to risk and therefore the financial forecast will appear less foreboding to them. For those kinds of borrows, Bauer recommends continuing the practice of heavy communication with financial advisors and pushing to stay one step ahead.
“I always advocate that the strong, financially fit, ag manager stays out on top of what their costs are and what the latest techniques and innovations available in the marketplace are,” he added.
For beginning producers, things right now are a bit trickier, Bauer says. Borrowing begins where equity leaves off, and for many young producers working in the industry, it is a sheer lack of equity that is the most limiting factor to their operation. Lack of equity equates to less working capital and a higher risk profile, and those two factors combined lead to higher interest rates.
Bauer emphasized, again, just how important it will be for beginning borrowers to sit down and talk with their bankers. The borrowing environment is filled with angst at the moment, and as breakeven points continue to rise, there are several factors that beginning producers need to weigh and discuss before taking on debt.
“You can never over communicate,” Bauer articulated.
It can be easy to become inpatient in agriculture, especially as profitability for many commodities is directly related to economy of scale, but Bauer advises that now may just be a time to find peace with slower operational growth. Expanding an operation slowly and soundly will get a producer much further in the long run.
Bauer didn’t sugarcoat it, there is a concerning set of circumstances surrounding the world of finance right now. That said, however, American producers survived the farm crisis of the 1980s and that crisis essentially broadsided the whole industry. Today’s farmers and ranchers have an opportunity to reflect and prepare as they stride into their financial future, and that must be remembered. Now is a time to learn from the past and use those lessons to make sound and conservative financial decisions.