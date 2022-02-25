Many factors to weigh before taking on debt during current financial times

Current times have had many agriculturalists drawing parallels to the 1980s. The summer of 2021 has been compared to the crippling drought of 1988 in Montana, and with perplexing financial forecasts as of late, producers are starting to wonder, are we on track for another farm crisis?

“That is a very legitimate concern,” expressed Mark Bauer, Senior VP of First Interstate Bank in Billings, Mont.

Looking back, the farm crisis of the 1980s was precipitated by a few different factors. The 1970s were a time of prosperity for many American producers, and with the farm economy rocking and rolling, commodity supply started to increase. The time of comfort was short-lived because in late 1979, then President Jimmy Carter placed an embargo with the Soviet Union, effectively curtailing several agriculture exports. With a glut of supplies and a key oversees market shut off, commodity prices started to spiral downward.

Moreover, at about the same time, the U.S. Federal Reserve amended its monetary policy with the consequence being high interest rates. By 1981, interest rates peaked at 21.5 percent, the highest they had ever been since the Civil War.

As if those factor were not enough for financial disaster, agriculture inputs were also on the rise in 1980. Tensions in the Middle East had led to high fuel prices and economic inflation was rampant. This cocktail of circumstances devastated balance sheets and left many American agriculturalists with absolutely no choice.