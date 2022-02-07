MATE, Home & Health Expo coming to Billings Feb. 17-19

BILLINGS, Mont. – With rows of farm and ranch machinery in every color of the rainbow, the 45th Montana Agri-Trade Exposition (MATE) is expected to bring in more than 14,000 farmers, ranchers, and families to the MetraPark in Billings on Feb. 17-19 to see the latest and greatest in agriculture.
As the largest ag trade show in Montana, the MATE features about 300 exhibitors spreading their products across 600 agribusiness booths in the Expo Center and the bay of the Montana Pavilion.
The MATE is held in conjunction with the Home & Health Expo, which showcases some 100 booths filled with health screenings, a peek at a hospital helicopter, and all kinds of furnishings for the home, located in the main Montana Pavilion.
“We are so excited about the MATE and the Home & Health Expo this year after having to cancel last year’s show due to COVID,” said Traci Marchwinski, MATE show manager. “We are like a big family and we haven’t seen each other for two years, so everyone is working extra hard to bring the best show ever to farmers, ranchers, and the public,”
The show opens on Thursday, Feb. 17, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., continues on Friday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and ends on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
While entry to the show is free for the first time this year, attendees still need a ticket to get in, and those are available at MATE agribusiness vendors, First Interstate Banks, or printed off the MATE website.
The ticket is a split drawing ticket and after entering the MATE it can be signed and divided in half, with the first half going for the ag trade show drawing and the other half going to the Home & Health Expo drawing.
“We are offering some fantastic prizes for the main drawings at the ag show and Home & Health Expo,” she said, adding winners do not need to be present to win.
C & B Operations, the John Deere dealer in the region, donated the main prize for the ag trade show, a John Deere TX 4X2 Gator four-wheeler.
Agri-Best Feeds donated a ton of SweetPro supplement feed as another trade show prize.
At the Home & Health Expo, Exclusive Home Products, LLC, donated the American-made Royal Queen by West Bend waterless cookware set for the main prize.
At the MATE show, Marchwinski said the newest feature this year is Stallion Row.
“The Stallion Row is new, and we will be featuring beautiful stallions from different breeders at ranches in the region,” Marchwinski said.
Bond Ranch plans to show Haidas Wild Cat, a stallion owned by Lesli Glen, and Rafter Diamond Quarter Horses plans to show Red Whiskey Moon, a stallion owned by Ed and Debbie Hinton.
Another new feature will be presentations from companies on subjects of interest to producers.
“Pipeline Ag Safety Alliance will be talking about digging around the farm in a safe way that protects the farmer or rancher and his/her employees while working around buried utilities,” she said.
Marchwinski said John Deere would have a special presentation.
C & B Operations said they would have a presentation for producers, but the subject is still being decided on. C & B ordered several booths at the trade show to display new equipment and services.
“We will be having several booths with farm and ranch machinery both inside and outside, and we will also have the cab simulator in our booth that is like the cab of a tractor that farmers can sit in and get a feel of what the new cabs are like,” said Bob Davis, C & B sales. “We will also have a controller simulator that is like a joystick that farmers can try out.”
Two pieces of equipment that C & B plans to display at the trade show include a 9800 self-propelled forager harvester for corn silage or chopped hay, and an 8RX 370 four-track row crop tractor for crops such as sugarbeets.
Outside the Expo, C & B will display a tractor with an air seeder and a front-wheel assist tractor pulling a large square baler.
“With 125,000 square feet of exhibit space, we have booths filled with everything farmers and ranchers need for spring, whether it is seed, chemical, or items needed for calving or handling livestock,” Marchwinski said.
Farm and ranch equipment and machinery displays are a major part of the MATE, and all the dealers in the region will be bringing some of their new and emerging technologies in machinery, including precision ag equipment and software, to the show.
“With all the challenges getting equipment and parts right now, our farm equipment dealers went all out to find new farm implements to display and all the dealers in the region are planning to be here,” she said.
Some of the farm equipment dealers that will be at the MATE include Big Sky Bobcat, Torgerson’s, Titan Tractor & Equipment, New Holland and Midland Equipment.
Harley Davidson will be bringing small 4x4 utility tractors and rocker cycles.
“There are a lot of new companies that visitors to the show will have a chance to explore. We have building companies, structural systems companies, and a vehicle paint store under new management – Duck’s Paint Shop,” she said.
Established in 1987, Ducks Paint Shop, LLC, is a heavy equipment painting and sandblasting service in Billings.
“For farmers and ranchers, we can paint any large-size equipment or vehicle using blasting technology to strip any old paint and corrosion from the equipment. We have painted tractor-trailers, horse trailers, and dump trucks, and other large equipment,” said a representative at Duck’s Paint Shop.
If farmers or ranchers are looking for four-wheelers, haying equipment, spraying equipment, balers, small and large tractors, front loaders, drills, grain carts and other equipment, they will probably find it at the MATE.
“Spring is just around the corner, and we’ll have booths featuring seed sales, chemical sales, seed treatments, soil testing, and Extension agents and seed/chemical salesmen will be here talking about spring plans and whatever farmers need to get a good start on the season,” Marchwinski said.
Wild Horse Seeds brings all the latest seed genetics and their representatives at the booth can talk with producers about all their spring seed needs, from the production process to custom services, like cleaning, blending, and seed treatments.
Since the MATE is located in Yellowstone County, Extension agent Callie Cooley will be in the county Extension booth to answer any questions visitors might have.
“Producers will stop by and ask about pesticide credit and when they can get those credits,” Cooley said. “Other questions are about pest management, such as prairie dogs.”
Cooley said there is an upcoming pesticide credit applicator update day for county producers.
“There will be a Yellowstone County Winter Applicator Update for farmers to receiver pesticide credits,” Cooley said. The update will be held on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 1 p.m. at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center or producers can go online, as well.
With calving starting soon for breeders and commercial cattlemen, there will be plenty of livestock handling equipment at the MATE. Calving shelters, lighting, cameras for the barn, fencing, panels, hydraulic chutes, head gates, tubs, feed supplements, vitamin and mineral packages and animal health products are some of the items companies will be bringing.
Again this year, the MATE will have the Bull Pen Preview. Seedstock producers have the chance to bring in a set of bulls to showcase in the pens outside.
“The Bull Pen Preview offers good exposure to seedstock producers wishing to promote their genetics to commercial and registered cattlemen,” Marchwinski said.
Organizations that work with farmers and ranchers will have booths at the MATE, including the Montana Beef Council, Montana Farmers Union, and Montana Farm Bureau Association.
At the Home & Health Expo, Marchwinski said there will be a beautiful quilt display from Stitches and Steel when visitors enter the Expo. It is like entering a quiet, beautiful space filled with quilts in every color of the rainbow.
“The quilts are absolutely beautiful,” she said. The quilt display won Best in Show in 2020.
If visitors need a boost getting around, Mobility Plus will offer scooters that they can rent to see the show.
“Their focus at Mobility Plus is helping families stay active and mobile around their home and out in the community, and they work with the Veterans Administration to help veterans get around,” Marchwinski said.
St. Vincent's and Billings Clinic will have booths at the Expo. They are planning to provide some health screenings, which may include blood pressure readings, heart rate, metabolic rate, weight, body mass index, and blood screenings for cholesterol, along with both fitness and exercise and healthy living exhibits.
“The hospitals and clinics will have regular blood screenings and special screenings if they are available. This is great for farmers and ranchers who don’t have time to take off and go into the clinic for screenings,” she said.
In addition to health screenings, families can find booths filled with items for self-care, decorations and furnishings for the home, and ways to relax with spas and bath solutions.
“The Home & Health Expo has something of interest for anyone,” she said.
All kinds of food will be available at the food court during the MATE and Home & Health Expo.
“It doesn’t matter what you love to eat – we will have it here at the MATE. Some of the food will include Blue Moon Barbecue, A Taste of Asia, Montana Melt and A Touch of Country,” Marchwinski said.
Kids and adults are invited to the arts and craft presentation by Bitteroot Sip & Paint at the Home & Health Expo. They offer a free session, along with all the tools someone will need to paint. Check the schedule on the MATE website for times.
“If you enjoy painting, they will provide everything you need to paint a picture,” she said. “They help you get started, too, so it is a fun session for families.”
The MATE Theater will be held again this year, with presentations for farmers and ranchers. Producers can check out the schedule on the MATE website.
For more on the MATE and the Home & Health Expo, see the website at https://www.themateshow.com.