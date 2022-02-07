MATE, Home & Health Expo coming to Billings Feb. 17-19

BILLINGS, Mont. – With rows of farm and ranch machinery in every color of the rainbow, the 45th Montana Agri-Trade Exposition (MATE) is expected to bring in more than 14,000 farmers, ranchers, and families to the MetraPark in Billings on Feb. 17-19 to see the latest and greatest in agriculture.

As the largest ag trade show in Montana, the MATE features about 300 exhibitors spreading their products across 600 agribusiness booths in the Expo Center and the bay of the Montana Pavilion.

The MATE is held in conjunction with the Home & Health Expo, which showcases some 100 booths filled with health screenings, a peek at a hospital helicopter, and all kinds of furnishings for the home, located in the main Montana Pavilion.

“We are so excited about the MATE and the Home & Health Expo this year after having to cancel last year’s show due to COVID,” said Traci Marchwinski, MATE show manager. “We are like a big family and we haven’t seen each other for two years, so everyone is working extra hard to bring the best show ever to farmers, ranchers, and the public,”

The show opens on Thursday, Feb. 17, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., continues on Friday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and ends on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

While entry to the show is free for the first time this year, attendees still need a ticket to get in, and those are available at MATE agribusiness vendors, First Interstate Banks, or printed off the MATE website.