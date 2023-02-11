BILLINGS, Mont. – The annual Montana Agriculture Trade Expo (MATE) show will be held Feb. 16-18 at the MetraPark in Billings. Admission to the event is free and show hours are Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The show will offer a number of opportunities for farmers and ranchers, including the MATE Bull Pen Preview, educational presentations, and the opportunity to earn pesticide applicator credits in the MATE Theater.

Traci Marchwinski, MATE show coordinator, said there will be something for everyone.

“We have the Bull Pen Preview, which is great for ranchers but also for people from the city who want to see some livestock,” she said. “We will also have three stallions in the Montana Pavilion and a number of vendors with ranch supplies like seed and fencing.”

Presenters at the MATE Theatre will be sharing on topics covering weeds, drought, herbicide resistance, sugarbeets, water quality and pesticides.

However, the show is about more than just agriculture, Marchwinski noted. There are also the Home & Health Expo components with a variety of vendors and free presentations.

Hosting over 100 booths, the Home & Health Expo is focused on health screenings, home improvement and décor, home health equipment, and a host of other health-related activities, according to the MATE website.

“Most of the area hospitals will be there and will be offering free blood pressure and glucose screenings, as well as demos on CPR,” she said. “Scooter rentals will be available from Mobility Plus, and SCL Health will have their helicopter on the grounds on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for people to look in. They will also be able to ask the flight crew questions.”

All attendees to the MATE have the chance to enter to win prizes being given away at the event, from a massage chair from Slumberland Furniture to a zero-turn lawnmower from John Deere.

Marchwinski said the show draws 13,000-14,000 visitors each year from all parts of Montana.

“We have people from all parts of Montana and northern Wyoming. While we have a lot of out of area visitors, we do encourage locals to come even if they aren’t involved in farming,” she said. “The health component has really grown to include hearing aids, dental, chiropractors and more.”

Being able to see some of the large-scale equipment used in farming can also be interesting for non-farmers. Some vendors will be offering small-scale farming options, like backyard chicken coops.

“People can come and learn about ag and really get an idea about what it takes,” she said. “We have something for people who live in apartments to those who live on a large, dryland wheat farm. It’s a fun show to attend.”

For more information, visit themateshow.com.