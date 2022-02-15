MATE Theater to offer pesticide applicator credits

The 2022 Montana Agri Trade Exposition (MATE) will offer a little bit of something for everyone. From the biggest of tractors to the latest in technology, if it has something to do with agriculture, it can be found at the MATE. In addition to seeing all that agriculture has to offer, there will also be educational presentations at the MATE.
The classroom-style MATE Theater is a great place for producers to come and learn about a wide array of agriculture-related topics. The educational presentation this year will be approximately one-hour long and cover everything from prairie dog management to maximizing land investments. Additionally, this year’s MATE will offer several pest management topics taught by experts from Montana State University.
“Most of these topics are likely going to be relevant to producers and growers in some way or another. The information presented is based on the most recent and unbiased research,” stated Callie Cooley, MSU Extension agent for Yellowstone County.
The MATE tries to always incorporate a pesticide and pest management component to the MATE Theater as a means to offer private applicator credits. That way, individuals can obtain credits while also enjoying the MATE. Three pesticide applicator credits will each be available on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 17-18.
“We try to develop a program each year that meets the credit approval criteria while also covering relevant and interesting topics,” Cooley added.
On Thursday, Feb. 17, from 1-2 p.m., Cecil Tharp, MSU Extension pesticide education specialist, will discuss factors that can cause reduced pesticide efficacy. He will address the importance of calibration, use of surfactants, and reading the label. He will also highlight why timing of application and proper coverage are critical to mitigate pesticide resistance.
Following Tharp’s presentation, Hayes Goosey, MSU Extension forage specialist, will give a presentation on managing nitrates and alfalfa weevils from 2-3 p.m. This educational session will touch on when to control weevils, how to properly sample, and why insecticide rotation is important. Goosey will also discuss ways to manage nitrate accumulation in forages.
Also on Feb. 17, Eric Clanton, Montana Department of Agriculture plant science specialist, will talk to producers about important changes, updates, and requirements regarding agro-chemical usage in Montana. His presentation will run from 3-4 p.m.
On Friday, Feb. 18, from 1-2 p.m., Stephen Vantassel, Montana Department of Agriculture vertebrate pest specialist, will review different methods producers may use to control prairie dogs on their property.
From 2-3 p.m. on Friday, Mat Walter, MSU Extension agent in Lewis and Clark County, will present on weed management after and during a drought. Droughts make everything exceedingly more difficult, including the management of nuisance weeds. During his presentation, Walter will discuss how producers can overcome challenges associated with weeds and drought conditions.
Joe Lockwood, Yellowstone County weed coordinator, and Megan Hoyer, Yellowstone County weed district crew foreman and education specialist, will talk about weeds of interest in Yellowstone County during their presentation from 3-4 p.m. They will discuss how to identify new weeds and how best to manage troublesome ones that are already in the county.
Any of the classes provided by the MATE Theater are free of charge. Producers who want to attain all three pesticide applicator credits for the day must attend all three pesticide sessions on that respective day.
Please visit www.themateshow.com and click on the “MATE Theater” tab to see a complete list of educational presentations that will be happening at the 2022 MATE.