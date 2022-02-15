MATE Theater to offer pesticide applicator credits

The 2022 Montana Agri Trade Exposition (MATE) will offer a little bit of something for everyone. From the biggest of tractors to the latest in technology, if it has something to do with agriculture, it can be found at the MATE. In addition to seeing all that agriculture has to offer, there will also be educational presentations at the MATE.

The classroom-style MATE Theater is a great place for producers to come and learn about a wide array of agriculture-related topics. The educational presentation this year will be approximately one-hour long and cover everything from prairie dog management to maximizing land investments. Additionally, this year’s MATE will offer several pest management topics taught by experts from Montana State University.

“Most of these topics are likely going to be relevant to producers and growers in some way or another. The information presented is based on the most recent and unbiased research,” stated Callie Cooley, MSU Extension agent for Yellowstone County.

The MATE tries to always incorporate a pesticide and pest management component to the MATE Theater as a means to offer private applicator credits. That way, individuals can obtain credits while also enjoying the MATE. Three pesticide applicator credits will each be available on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 17-18.

“We try to develop a program each year that meets the credit approval criteria while also covering relevant and interesting topics,” Cooley added.