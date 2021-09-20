MCDC helps communities form co-ops

According to the Montana Cooperative Development Center (MCDC), co-ops have been a part of the fabric of the Montana’s economy nearly as long as Montana has been a state.

“We have an estimated 140 cooperative businesses, and about 20 percent are ag co-ops,” said MCDC Executive Director Tracy McIntyre.

The state’s cooperative businesses have contributed greatly to the state’s economy, and the MCDC helped build a report that discussed their impact.

“While not directly an agricultural co-op, grocery stores in small towns can be community co-ops of which many members are farmers and ranchers,” she said.

McIntyre said they started the “Fresh Start” program that has helped small communities own their own grocery stores as a cooperative.

“Some of these stores purchase products, such as meat, from the local area,” she said.

McIntyre said a young couple who taught school in Havre, Mont., was instrumental in helping organize the community to have a co-op grocery store there.

“They did not want to drive 30 miles to buy milk,” she said. The store is doing well, and many local producers frequently buy their groceries there.

The Big Flat grocery cooperative in Turner, Mont., buys Montana meat. Because the meat must be USDA-inspected, they helped local ranchers with starting a processing facility.

Another co-op grocery store is in Geraldine, Mont., and another is in the small community of Neihart, Mont.

“We can provide templates for communities to start a co-op of any kind, and we have different templates to meet different needs,” she said.