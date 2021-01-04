Meat processing program continues to grow at MCC

MILES CITY, Mont. – In partnership with the Montana Farm Bureau Federation and the Montana Meat Processors Association, Miles Community College (MCC) has been working on building and establishing a meat processing certification program. Since being announced the end of June, the program continues to gain momentum with a recent $25,000 donation from Northwest Farm Credit Services and the hiring of Tina Rutledge as the new program coordinator.

Originally from North Carolina, Rutledge grew up on a small Black Angus cow/calf operation. Thirsting for further knowledge and experience in beef production, Rutledge headed north and west after high school, attending college at South Dakota State University. She graduated in May of 2019 with a degree in animal science/pre-vet medicine.

While in college, Rutledge took general meat science courses, but it was her extensive internships that really prepared her for her new position with MCC.

“I was an intern at Merck Animal Health for three months and we performed hundreds of necropsies on mostly cattle and swine. I also worked at the monogastric lab at South Dakota State and we also did necropsies there. Both of these experiences allowed me to understand food animal anatomy and physiology,” she explained.

As luck would have it, an internship with Purina Mills led Rutledge to Glendive, Mont. Now residing in Terry, Mont., eastern Montana has become a home away from home for her. When the position at MCC opened up, Rutledge applied, feeling it would be a great way for her to start her post-college career in agriculture.