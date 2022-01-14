MGGA celebrates wheat, barley farmers at MAGIE

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Montana Grain Growers Association (MGGA) plans to have a booth at the MAGIE that celebrates wheat and barley producers in Big Sky Country.

MGGA has been going to the MAGIE for many years, an important show for producers since it is held in the midst of the Golden Triangle, where high quality wheat and barley are produced every year.

“Farm shows like the MAGIE are important to MGGA, because it gives us a chance to network and catch up with producers and agribusinesses across Montana and other states,” said Emily Robinson, event coordinator for MGGA, who has been planning their booth at the show. “New technology is coming out all the time, so these shows keep everyone up to date and in the know.”

The MGGA board of directors and MGGA staff will be at the MAGIE to answer any questions grain growers in the state may have. There are 14 districts in Montana that are represented by directors.

“Montana farmers stop by our booth at the MAGIE and the directors will talk to them about becoming a member of MGGA, and also explain everything from grain prices to what is happening in Washington, D.C.,” she said.

Many producers are aware that Lola Raska retired as MGGA executive vice president.

“Alison Vergeront took her place at the beginning of 2021, so she has been with us a year now as executive vice president,” she said.

In addition, the MGGA president of the board of directors is Tryg Koch, who was raised in the Flathead Valley, and is the co-owner of Heritage Custom Farming and Creston Seed Sales.