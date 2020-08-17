MILES CITY, Mont. – Miles Community College (MCC), in partnership with the Montana Farm Bureau and the Montana Meat Processors Association, announced June 29 the organizations have teamed up to offer a one year meat-cutting certificate.
The dream of offering such a certificate has been in the works for several years, explained Kimberly Gibbs, ag instructor at MCC. The Montana Meat Processors Association approached MCC three years ago with interest in helping the community college educate a skilled labor force for the meat cutting industry, but unfortunately, at the time, things didn’t initially come together.
“Three years ago we were looking into grants, but they were unsuccessful. I’ve been using the term, ‘meat cutting wasn’t considered sexy,’” Gibbs said.
Then, COVID-19 hit and suddenly the world was thrown into uncharted waters. Rumors of food shortages sent ripples of fears through society and supply chain disruptions wreaked havoc on animal protein markets and availability. The friendly community butcher became a beacon of hope, but alas, they too are in short supply and quickly became inundated.
“This is when Montana Farm Bureau came in and asked how they could help MCC and the Montana Meat Processors Association get this program going,” Gibbs explained.
Montana Farm Bureau approached the Montana Department of Agriculture and was instrumental in applying for a grant through them. Things started to fall into place for the program after that.
MCC plans to offer a rather unique certification process that is not only affordable, but accessible. Those enrolled in the program will be required to take some online educational classes at first that cover topics like food safety and handling, basic biology and communication. After completing the courses, students will participate in a seven-week paid internship.
When putting plans together, the Montana Meat Processors Association pointed out there was no need for MCC to build a multi-million dollar meat processing facility specifically for this program. Instead of that, students enrolled in the program will spend their internship period rotating between 3-4 different meat processing facilities. Students will get to gain hands-on, real life experience from leading industry professionals already close to home.
“That is kind of the beauty of this program. It is designed for students to stay in their communities and get the education they need to go into the profession of meat processing,” Gibbs stated.
Setting up an internship program like this can also benefit students in the long run, Gibbs explained. Working side-by-side with already an established meat processing business has the potential to open up job opportunities for students after they complete the program.
It may be difficult to think that any positives could come out of the coronavirus pandemic, but Gibbs attests, the current state of things has maybe brought to light the importance of certain career and technical trades like meat processing. Additionally, most meat processing facilities in Montana are booked out several months and some are booked out as far as a year. MCC’s new program will be feeding an industry desperate for a skilled labor force.
Of course, right now the program will be working to get on its feet, but the long-term goal is to offer this as a two-year program with more business-centric classes offered.
Finalizing the program is contingent on MCC receiving the Montana Department of Agriculture grant, but even so, Gibbs says she has been overwhelmed by the support this program has generated thus far. Those interested in the program are encouraged to e-mail Gibbs directly at gibbsk@milescc.edu. Interested students will be put on a list and e-mailed once details about the program are secured.