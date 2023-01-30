Mishima Reserve looking for Angus producers

Angus cattle producers looking to improve their heifer development program and earn a premium on their calves may want to consider a Wagyu-based program that is looking to expand.

Mishima Reserve, a company in Washington State, is partnering with Angus cattle ranches to produce Wagyu beef for their domestic and export markets. The company offers producers with Angus heifers the opportunity purchase frozen genetics or lease Wagyu bulls for the company’s calf buyback program. Buyback calves from Montana producers are finished at a feedlot near Huntley, Mont.

“We work with predominantly Angus herds and bring in the Wagyu genetics. This combination gives us the heritability for marbling of the meat and growing efficiency of the calves,” said Jenny Tweedy, a Mishima Reserve spokesperson.

Calves with the combined Angus/Wagyu genetics are targeted to gain two pounds a day in the feed yard and are harvested at 1,500 pounds after 400 days on feed. The end product is then marketed both domestically and internationally.

“Most of our product stays domestic with around 60 percent going to food service outlets and 40 percent retail,” Tweedy said. “Of that, we have 20 percent of the product going to international markets with cuts like the offal, cheek meat, and other cuts.”

Prior to COVID, the majority of the Mishima Reserve beef went to restaurants, but the closure of many outlets due to public space restrictions from the virus created a lack of demand.

“Fortunately, we had already begun working on a retail sector and partnering with the HEB grocery chain in Texas to market the product,” Tweedy said.

Restaurants and customers who look for the Wagyu beef are anticipating its trademark fat content and palatability.

“The Wagyu genetics have a propensity to marble and a higher percentage of unsaturated fat that has a lower melting point,” Tweedy explained. “So the fat is closer to olive oil or salmon, making it a healthier fat. It has a buttery, melt-in-your-mouth flavor.”

However, unlike the Wagyu raised in Japan with “extreme marbling,” Tweedy said American markets prefer something fit for daily consumption.

“Customers prefer a moderate marbling, so it’s not like eating a whole stick of butter,” she related.

Producer benefits

For Angus producers, using the Wagyu genetics can create a lower calving risk, especially for first-time heifers due to the lower birth weight calves, Tweedy said.

“Most of our producers like to bring in the Wagyu genetics for their heifer programs because of the low birth weight calves that give the cow the propensity to breed back,” she said. “We know that longevity is the best opportunity for heifers to be a money-maker and a low stress experience really helps heifer development.”

While some producers may be concerned about the loss of revenue with low birth weight calves, Tweedy noted that the Mishima Reserve buyback program does have some built-in compensations.

“There are a few opportunities to make more profit by earning a premium for the low birth weight calves with our program that helps cover the weight discrepancy,” she said. “Most of our producers have found they made more money on the calves sold to us compared to their regular Angus calves.”

The Mishima Reserve feedlot in Huntley reduces transportation costs and stress for calves purchased from Montana producers.

Ideally, producers looking to partner with Mishima Reserve would be able to produce at least a semi-load, or roughly 100 calves, to sell back to the program.

“We can work with producers who don’t quite meet those numbers, depending on their proximity to the feedlot in Huntley,” Tweedy said.

Considering the option is likely worthwhile for producers, as the demand for Wagyu beef only seems to be growing.

“I started working for Mishima Reserve in 2014. At that time we were harvesting 30 head per week for the program, but now we are harvesting 300 head per week,” Tweedy noted. “We have a good network of producers in Montana and we are looking to grow.”

Mishima Reserve will be holding a symposium at the Midland Bull Test sale on Feb. 22. For more info, visit mishimareserve.com.