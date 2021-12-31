Miss Rodeo Montana reign offers personal growth for Livingston native

Growing up in Livingston, Mont., Katie Lynn Krause embodies everything that is “Big Sky.” From a young age, Krause spent as much time as she could outdoors and learning to appreciate all that makes Montana great. Looking back, she says one of her life’s most defining moments was her 12th birthday.

“I actually got a horse for my 12th birthday. That was kind of the start of it all,” Krause said with a smile.

After getting her horse, Krause enrolled in her local 4-H horsemanship project. She is quick to point out that the horsemanship, as well as the professional skills, she learned while in 4-H really gave her a solid foundation for rodeo queening. 4-H is also where Krause won her first rodeo crown, becoming the Park County 4-H Senior Princess in 2008.

In the beginning, Krause admits she pursued rodeo queening mainly because she loved to put glitter on her horse and ride in parades. However, as time went on, rodeo queening came to mean so much more to her.

“I’ve held a few more local titles since that first 4-H title way back when. I was Miss Livingston Roundup in 2015 and I was Miss Southeastern Montana Rodeo in 2019,” she added.

With a few rodeo queen titles under her belt, Krause turned her attention toward the silver crown of Miss Rodeo Montana. Competing for that coveted crown turned into a bit of a journey for Krause. She participated in the Miss Rodeo Montana Pageant four times before ultimately securing the title in 2020.