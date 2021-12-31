Miss Rodeo Montana reign offers personal growth for Livingston native

Growing up in Livingston, Mont., Katie Lynn Krause embodies everything that is “Big Sky.” From a young age, Krause spent as much time as she could outdoors and learning to appreciate all that makes Montana great. Looking back, she says one of her life’s most defining moments was her 12th birthday.
“I actually got a horse for my 12th birthday. That was kind of the start of it all,” Krause said with a smile.
After getting her horse, Krause enrolled in her local 4-H horsemanship project. She is quick to point out that the horsemanship, as well as the professional skills, she learned while in 4-H really gave her a solid foundation for rodeo queening. 4-H is also where Krause won her first rodeo crown, becoming the Park County 4-H Senior Princess in 2008.
In the beginning, Krause admits she pursued rodeo queening mainly because she loved to put glitter on her horse and ride in parades. However, as time went on, rodeo queening came to mean so much more to her.
“I’ve held a few more local titles since that first 4-H title way back when. I was Miss Livingston Roundup in 2015 and I was Miss Southeastern Montana Rodeo in 2019,” she added.
With a few rodeo queen titles under her belt, Krause turned her attention toward the silver crown of Miss Rodeo Montana. Competing for that coveted crown turned into a bit of a journey for Krause. She participated in the Miss Rodeo Montana Pageant four times before ultimately securing the title in 2020.
“Being Miss Rodeo Montana was always a goal of mine. Getting to represent the state I am from and the state I love is just an honor,” she said.
Being crowned Miss Rodeo Montana at the start of a worldwide pandemic presented some setbacks. Mainly was the fact that several rodeos were cancelled, but even more disheartening then that was the cancelation of the 2021 Miss Rodeo America Pageant. Given the circumstances, Krause graciously offered to represent her beloved home state one more year and compete in the 2022 Miss Rodeo America Pageant.
With an enclosed trailer packed full of cowboy hats, glittery shirts, and one-of-a-kind leather dresses, Krause took off for Las Vegas, Nev., in late November of this year to participate in the Miss Rodeo America Pageant. The experience, she says, was an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“It was eight days of multiple outfits and rehearsals and interviews and just about every single day I was waking up early and going to bed late,” Krause said while reflecting on her time in Las Vegas.
As well as the experience, Krause said she was able to walk away from the Miss Rodeo America Pageant with some incredible clothing items from Wrangler. More than that, however, she left Las Vegas with $2,500 in scholarships. Krause graduated from Montana State University in 2018 with a degree in animal science, so the scholarship monies she received from the pageant were a huge boost.
Krause represented Montana rodeo in the most incredible way while she was in Las Vegas. At the conclusion of the pageant, Krause had won second place for her scrapbook in addition to winning the most photogenic category.
Since returning back home to Montana, Krause is preparing for the 2022 Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals, which will be her last hoorah as Miss Rodeo Montana. The 2022 Circuit Finals will take place Jan. 13-15 and Krause will be on hand at the various events and she will also be in the arena helping during all three nightly performances.
Due to COVID restrictions and other factors, 2022 Miss Rodeo Montana was selected at the conclusion of a pageant held back in August. Briann Grimshaw will serve as Miss Rodeo Montana 2022 while Allie Kuntz will reign as Miss Teen Rodeo Montana 2022.
The Miss Rodeo Montana Style Show will still take place at the Circuit Finals at noon on Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Heritage Inn with the official passing of the crown to take place as a part of the Saturday Evening performance.
Reflecting back over her Miss Rodeo Montana reign, Krause says she is most proud of the personal growth she has experienced. It has been quite a journey to go from Miss Park County 4-H Senior Princess to Miss Rodeo Montana, but Krause is thankful for the experience and she feels blessed to have gained the lifelong friends that she has.
“I have had just a wonderful time as Miss Rodeo Montana the past two years,” Krause concluded.
Looking ahead, Krause plans to continue being involved in rodeo queen pageantry as much as possible. She has already had several young rodeo queen hopefuls reach out to her seeking advice and guidance. Krause says she is very excited for the future of rodeo.