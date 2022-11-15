Missoula FFA chapter earns top spot at national convention

Over 600 members of the Montana FFA program recently attended the National FFA Convention and Expo held in Indianapolis, Ind., with one team claiming a top spot in competition.

The annual event attracted nearly 61,000 members from across the nation where students participated in competitions, leadership workshops, tours and educational seminars.

Montana teams brought home some awards from the event, including the Missoula FFA Chapter winning the number one team spot in the Food Science and Technology Competition. Missoula bested 37 other state winning chapters to earn the title. Team members were Claire Standley, Joel Standley, Quinlan Turner and Shaun Billingsley. This is the first national team winner from Montana since 2010, according to Jim Rose, Montana FFA state advisor.

Rose said FFA programs in Montana offer students the opportunity to develop leadership skills, as well as learning about agriculture programs offered through their high school.

“Being in FFA gives students the chance to develop skills that will help them in a career, especially in leadership positions,” Rose said. “We also teach parliamentary procedure and public speaking. All of these skills help make students more employable.”

FFA programs in Montana are tied to the agricultural programs offered at area high schools. Subjects of study can include horticulture, commercial animal production, welding, small engines and many other topics. Competitions held throughout the year give students a chance to showcase what they have learned, Rose related.

“The competitions are tied back to what students are learning in class, so it gives them an opportunity to use that knowledge and test it in a real way,” he said.

At the national convention, Montana students participated in numerous competition opportunities, with many teams and individuals placing in their fields.

Winning teams included Kalispell FFA earning fifth place in Farm Business Management; Gardiner FFA placing seventh in Agricultural Sales; Corvallis FFA placing ninth in the National Environmental and Natural Resources competition; and Big Timber FFA placing ninth in Meats Evaluation.

Individual members that rose to the top in their respective competitions were led by Kalispell’s Ethan Bay, who placed second in the National Farm Business Management competition; Missoula’s Claire Standley, who placed third in the National Food Science competition; and Gardiner’s Summit Browning, who placed third in the National Agriculture Sales event.

Carson Crary, from the Choteau FFA Chapter, was named as the national winner in the Outdoor Recreation Proficiency Award area. Proficiency awards recognize students who excel in their work-based learning experiences. Additionally, Kara Conley and Faith Berow from Missoula placed fifth in the Animal Systems section of the National Agriscience Program.

The following are the results of how the other Montana chapters placed during this year’s national convention (competition, chapter/participant, placing): Floriculture, Miles City, Silver; Marketing Plan, Park City, Silver; Conduct of Meetings, Joliet, Silver; Parliamentary Procedure, Broadwater, Bronze; Creed, Brylinn Olstad (Shepherd), Bronze; Extemporaneous Speaking, Claire Murnin (Shepherd), Bronze; Employment Skills, Katelyn Anderson (Shepherd), Silver; Prepared Speaking, Brighton Lane (Huntley Project), Silver; Forestry, Mission Valley, Bronze; Agronomy, Joliet, Gold; Ag Issues, Corvallis, Bronze; Vet Science, Beaverhead, Bronze; Ag Communication, Corvallis, Silver; Horse, Kalispell, Silver; Ag Mechanics, Big Timber, Silver; Livestock, Big Timber, Silver; and Poultry, Miles City, Bronze.

In addition to the contest placings, 29 members received the American FFA Degree. They are as follows: Grace Aisenbrey and Sidney Althoff, Clarks Fork; Kadyn Braaten, Broadwater; Jacob Brown and Matthew Slivka, Winifred; Lexy Dietz, Shepherd; Cole Dykhuizen, Kalispell; Justin Forseth, Fairfield; Coleman Gilman, Desaray Tipton, and Zoe Lee, Ruby Valley; Jordan Grewell, Joliet; Kaden Hanson, Bainville; Danielle Horan, Moore; Kayla Johnson and Reace Lannen, Shields Valley; Kadin Kammerer, Missoula; Riley Larson, Conrad; Joe Lackman, Forsyth; Amelia Laubach and Riley Prather, Big Timber; Jaylea Lunceford, Mission Valley; Colleen Mosby, Roy; Landan Ohmdahl, Sweet Grass Hills; Brenna Osksa, Plentywood; Kiley Smieja, Belgrade; Rebecca Stroh, Chinook; Allyson Young, Fairview; and Colton Young, Stillwater Valley.

Four individuals also received the Honorary American FFA Degree for their support given to Montana FFA over the years. They are Tom Peterson from Shields Valley, who serves on the National FFA Agronomy CDE Committee; Jay Meyer from Stevensville, who is on the Montana Foundation's Board of Directors; Jack Larson from Miles City, who is on the Montana Foundation's Board of Directors and was a past agriculture teacher; and Justin Heupel from Kalispell, who is one of the agriculture education instructors there.

In addition, Montana Agriculture Education was awarded a 100 percent membership award and the Montana FFA Association received an award for membership growth.