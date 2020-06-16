In general, cropping conditions around Montana are hovering right around normal so far for 2020. According to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA (NASS), for the week ending June 5, topsoil conditions were 74 percent adequate-to-surplus, which is right in line with last year’s reported topsoil moisture conditions of 75 percent adequate-to-surplus and ahead of the five year average of 63 percent.
Subsoil moisture conditions follow a similar trend. The latest NASS report estimated conditions at 79 percent adequate-to-surplus, just ahead of last year’s report of 80 percent at this time and well ahead of the 66 percent recorded as the five year average.
Precipitation over the first week of June in Montana was sporadic and rather inconsistent. Tim Fine, MSU Extension agent for Richland County, located on the North Dakota boarder, says he wouldn’t consider the area “dry” as of yet, but the county is well on its way if moisture doesn’t come in the near future.
“We could use some more moisture for sure. The last systems that moved through may have hit some of the county, but not all,” he said.
Richland County consists of a mixture of irrigated and dryland farming. For the most part, Fine says planting went really well. Some of the sugarbeets that were planted early did experience a freeze, but they are starting to recover, according to Fine. Alfalfa is starting to look good across Richland County, as well, and Fine estimates producers will begin cutting in the next week or two.
“I haven’t heard any reports of alfalfa weevil yet,” Fine said during a phone interview during first week of June.
In contrast, Mat Walter, Lewis and Clark County Extension agent, says things are quite damp across his county.
“It pretty much has felt like April, even though it’s June. Nothing has dried out,” he reported.
Walter noted that most of the trees across the county are just now starting to bloom and hayfields are just barely getting going now. Hay and cattle production are the main agriculture commodities produced in Lewis and Clark County. The dampness has slowed hay growth, but Walter says the rangeland is quite green and most producers have turned the majority of their livestock out to grass.
Although Walter has no reason to complain about the moisture, he does voice concern over the perpetual lack of heat units Lewis and Clark County has experienced. Sun is in the forecast, so Walter is hopeful crops and rangeland in the county will really start to “pop.”
“Without any heat units, we are going nowhere fast,” Walter said.
Despite Montana’s weather being a mixed bag, overall, crops are coming right along. For the week ending June 5, NASS estimates that 91 percent of barley, 45 percent of canola, 61 percent of corn and 85 percent of spring wheat has emerged.
Pulse crop planting is nearly complete across the state, as well. Ninety-three percent of dry edible beans have been planted, ahead of last year, which reported 90 percent of the crop planted at this time. Dry edible peas are reportedly 95 percent planted, just slightly off from last year’s estimate of 97 percent planted at this time. Ninety-five percent of lentils are in the ground, just behind 2019, which showed 96 percent of the crop planted by now.
Sixty-four percent of the state’s sugarbeet crop is rated as good, with 14 percent rated as excellent. 2019 had 75 percent of the crop rated as good and just 4 percent of it rated as excellent by this time. Winter wheat is also looking good as we roll into the heat of the growing season. Fifty-one percent of the crop is rated good and 29 percent is excellent. Last year, NASS rated 63 percent of the crop good and 23 percent of it as excellent.
As Montana trudges into the heart of the growing season, part of the state is hoping for more moisture, while other parts are wishing for some sun. As the saying goes, however, if you are not happy with the weather in Montana, just drive five miles or wait five minutes. It will change.