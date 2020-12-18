Montana 4-H, FFA members offer products, community service over the holidays

It is the most wonderful time of the year. Contributing to that nostalgic Christmas cheer is several Montana FFA chapters and 4-H clubs. These youth leadership groups often use this time of year to offer goods and services in an effort to help fundraise and give back to the communities that have supported them all year.
Buying goods from youth organizations over the holidays offers a plethora of pros, but one feature that is particularly heartwarming is the fact many organizations choose to feature and sell Montana-made products during fundraisers.
“Especially now, shopping small and shopping local is a big deal. Instilling that in the kids and teaching them to support locally instead of buying oversees is important,” pointed out Pam Ford, a 4-H leader in Beaverhead County.
Ford is the co-leader of the Beaverhead Buckaroo’s 4-H club and this year the club is offering a 406 virtual fundraiser. A website has been set up where shoppers can go and choose from all Montana-sourced products. The 4-H group gets to retain 40 percent of the profits from the fundraiser and the proceeds are used to buy up to two project manuals for every kid in the club.
The Laurel FFA chapter has also chosen to highlight all Montana-made products in their gift boxes this year. For chapter advisor Trevor Motley, this year’s fundraiser wasn’t just about generating money for the chapter. He wanted to use the opportunity to teach marketing to his students, as well.
“My agriculture 3/4 class spearheaded this project. They helped determine what products we were going to offer, they came up with different marketing materials for those products and they built the majority of the gift boxes as an intro to woodworking project,” Motley said.
Chapter members settled on featuring nine Montana-sourced products. They budgeted the boxes all out, learned how to make cold calls and how to properly write sale e-mails. They even set, and ultimately surpassed, a sale goal.
Money generated from this fundraiser helps the Laurel FFA chapter out with travel expenses associated with multi-day FFA events like the John Deere Ag Expo and the Montana State FFA Convention.
Of course, the quintessential element to anyone’s Christmas is a Christmas tree, and there are Montana 4-H clubs and FFA chapters on hand to help with these, too.
This year the Shields Valley FFA held a chapter sled day that coupled as a Christmas tree hunt. Chapter members harvested trees and are now selling them at $3 per foot. The trees are available in the morning before school or right after school. Chapter Vice President Kayla Johnson says the trees will be available until they are gone.
“I think this fundraiser means a lot to our community. For people that can’t go get trees, we make it easier on them for the holidays,” she added.
The Hot Springs Wranglers 4-H club also sells locally-sourced Christmas Trees around the holidays. The club has been doing the fundraiser for six years and it has become a community institution. The fundraiser aims to provide community members with affordable, accessible trees and patrons of the fundraiser are happy to help out a local youth group.
The holidays aren’t just about making money for all these groups. Twelve years ago, the Big Timber FFA chapter began hosting a Christmas Camp for younger children over the Christmas break from school. Parents can drop their kids off for a day filled with games, activities and movies, affording parents a chance to Christmas shopping, wrap gifts or just enjoy a small break for themselves. The camp is organized and run completely by Big Timber FFA chapter members.
“FFA members are strengthening their leadership skills by not only taking the initiative to plan the event, but also by setting an example for the younger students while the camp is occurring,” stated Brealyn LaRue, chapter president.
The effects of COVID this year have been far reaching, youth group fundraisers notwithstanding. Most all 4-H clubs and FFA chapters had to make some sort of modification to this year’s fundraising efforts, but nevertheless, the organizations have still been blessed with community support.
Supporting youth leadership groups during the holiday season really contributes to the true meaning of Christmas through selfless giving. Buying an item, product or service from a 4-H or FFA member has the ability to help provide so many more opportunities for youth that are dedicated to the future of agriculture. Just like the saying goes, it does take a community to raise a child.
From Ekalaka to Kalispell and Opheim to Dillon, there are plenty of 4-H clubs and FFA chapters that have fruit, gift baskets, Christmas trees, hand-made, Montana-sourced and a whole plethora of other items available for purchase. Rest assured, buying a Christmas gift from a youth organization is a gift that will keep on giving in so many ways.
