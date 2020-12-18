Montana 4-H, FFA members offer products, community service over the holidays

It is the most wonderful time of the year. Contributing to that nostalgic Christmas cheer is several Montana FFA chapters and 4-H clubs. These youth leadership groups often use this time of year to offer goods and services in an effort to help fundraise and give back to the communities that have supported them all year.

Buying goods from youth organizations over the holidays offers a plethora of pros, but one feature that is particularly heartwarming is the fact many organizations choose to feature and sell Montana-made products during fundraisers.

“Especially now, shopping small and shopping local is a big deal. Instilling that in the kids and teaching them to support locally instead of buying oversees is important,” pointed out Pam Ford, a 4-H leader in Beaverhead County.

Ford is the co-leader of the Beaverhead Buckaroo’s 4-H club and this year the club is offering a 406 virtual fundraiser. A website has been set up where shoppers can go and choose from all Montana-sourced products. The 4-H group gets to retain 40 percent of the profits from the fundraiser and the proceeds are used to buy up to two project manuals for every kid in the club.

The Laurel FFA chapter has also chosen to highlight all Montana-made products in their gift boxes this year. For chapter advisor Trevor Motley, this year’s fundraiser wasn’t just about generating money for the chapter. He wanted to use the opportunity to teach marketing to his students, as well.

“My agriculture 3/4 class spearheaded this project. They helped determine what products we were going to offer, they came up with different marketing materials for those products and they built the majority of the gift boxes as an intro to woodworking project,” Motley said.