Montana 4-H offers youth skill development opportunities

The 2022-23 4-H year officially kicked off on Oct. 1, and Montana 4-H Director Todd Kesner said the program offers something for all youth, both in the city and the country.

“There isn’t a young person who wouldn’t find something in 4-H,” he related. “Of course, agriculture is the traditional background for 4-H and it’s what most people think about when they think of the program. They think of the pens of animals at the fair and the livestock auctions. We are proud of that element and happy to have it, but our program is really about helping young people make a successful transition to adulthood.”

Kesner said the projects that 4-H youth can be involved in include raising and showing animals, as well as some projects that don’t involve having to be on a farm.

“We are helping youth gain college or career readiness skills by participating in our clubs where they learn to interact with others, develop their public speaking skills, and build a relationship with a caring adult that isn’t a parent who can help integrate them into the community,” he said. “When we talk to employers, they are looking for critical thinking and communication skills. They are looking to hire people who know how to work in groups and be respectful of each other.”

The structure of the 4-H program gives youth an opportunity to develop those skills, according to Kesner. From holding an office like president or secretary in a club, to showing an animal, completing a project or doing a report, all of these activities prepare kids for adult life.

“If you are showing an animal and have to interact with a judge, for example, and maybe defend your position, you have to learn to think on your feet,” he said. “You have to learn to speak up and express your ideas.”

The regular 4-H program is offered to students, ages 9-19, and is organized through the county Extension office where the youth lives. There is also a 4-H Cloverbud program in some counties for children as young as five years old to get started.

The 4-H program offers more than 200 different projects including learning how to cook, sew, or raise an animal, as well as options like robotics, rocketry, and photography.

Volunteers needed

One of the key components that makes 4-H possible is community volunteers that organize and lead the county programs with the help of 4-H staff.

“We need local community volunteers to step forward and make a difference,” Kesner said. “The 4-H program runs because people step up. We need volunteers in roles like a club leader, but we also need adults in the community willing to share their talents and abilities with youth.”

Kesner noted that volunteer commitments don’t have to be yearlong.

“We do need people to come in on a short-term or seasonal basis and maybe offer a class or do a presentation. We want to encourage those community members with a skill or idea to consider volunteering with 4-H,” he said. “You would be surprised how many young people would be interested.”

As 4-H continues its history of over 100 years of offering opportunities to youth in Montana, Kesner said the skills and support 4-H offers are still very relevant.

“One thing we heard from our county agents is that kids who are part of 4-H are able to make decisions and communicate. Those skills were important to helping kids cope during the pandemic when there was more isolation and things shut down,” he said. “Being part of 4-H helped kids with their coping skills and we are going to emphasize the importance of mental health as we move forward. Every kid matters and if kids don’t see a bright future for themselves, that’s when they struggle. They need a chance to hold a role in the community and see where they can go.”