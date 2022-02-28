Montana Ag in the Classroom looks to expand ag literacy in schools

With each generation becoming further removed from production agriculture, now more than ever it is crucial that young children learn about where their food comes from. With so much to learn and so many exciting things happening in the agriculture industry, Montana Ag in the Classroom was started in 2019 to help bring ag awareness into classrooms across the state.

“Montana Ag in the Classroom is a public/private foundation that works to provide educators accurate materials that represent the agriculture in Montana,” explained Lindsay Orem, Montana Ag in the Classroom program manager.

Any and all educators have access to the Montana Ag in the Classroom curriculum. Grade- and age-appropriate learning materials are available to K-12 public school, private school, and home school teachers. Materials range from a list of ag-accurate books to lesson plans for hands-on activities. The overall goal of the program, Orem says, is to teach Montana kids about where their food comes from and to help them gain an understanding and appreciation for the agriculture industry as a whole.

“We have endless resources available, and if we don’t have it, I will find someone to help me create it,” she added.

With a background in special education, Orem and her family currently manage Ox Bow Ranch, where they raise registered Black Angus seedstock. Her background, combined with her current lifestyle, makes Orem perfectly qualified to sit at the helm of the Montana Ag in the Classroom program. As a mother of school-aged children herself, she also brings to the job a passion for in-school agriculture education and the values it can teach children.