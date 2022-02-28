Montana Ag in the Classroom looks to expand ag literacy in schools

With each generation becoming further removed from production agriculture, now more than ever it is crucial that young children learn about where their food comes from. With so much to learn and so many exciting things happening in the agriculture industry, Montana Ag in the Classroom was started in 2019 to help bring ag awareness into classrooms across the state.
“Montana Ag in the Classroom is a public/private foundation that works to provide educators accurate materials that represent the agriculture in Montana,” explained Lindsay Orem, Montana Ag in the Classroom program manager.
Any and all educators have access to the Montana Ag in the Classroom curriculum. Grade- and age-appropriate learning materials are available to K-12 public school, private school, and home school teachers. Materials range from a list of ag-accurate books to lesson plans for hands-on activities. The overall goal of the program, Orem says, is to teach Montana kids about where their food comes from and to help them gain an understanding and appreciation for the agriculture industry as a whole.
“We have endless resources available, and if we don’t have it, I will find someone to help me create it,” she added.
With a background in special education, Orem and her family currently manage Ox Bow Ranch, where they raise registered Black Angus seedstock. Her background, combined with her current lifestyle, makes Orem perfectly qualified to sit at the helm of the Montana Ag in the Classroom program. As a mother of school-aged children herself, she also brings to the job a passion for in-school agriculture education and the values it can teach children.
“This is absolutely my dream job,” Orem stated.
Bringing further awareness to the program is one of Orem’s goals for 2022. Montana Ag in the Classroom has so much to offer students and educators, she articulated, but none of it can be made possible without monetary support.
As it is the middle of tax season, Orem emphasized that Montana Ag in the Classroom’s general operating budget is funded through voluntary tax donations.
“Line 18C on the short form and 69C on the long form are the voluntary tax donation lines on everyone’s taxes. An individual or a business can check that line and the money is donated directly to our program,” she explained.
In addition to tax donations, individuals and businesses can also become program members with their dues payments applied directly towards supporting Montana Ag in the Classroom. Right now, Orem is orchestrating a membership drive with the goal of gaining 50 new contributor memberships in 2022, which entails a donation between $100 and $999.
“If you become a member, you get some Montana Ag in the Classroom swag and you get a sign that says you supported the program,” Orem said.
Another way to support Montana Ag in the Classroom is by sponsoring a classroom as a part of the Montana Ag Book Buddies program. For $175, your money would help provide an ag-accurate book once a month to any K-5 class of your choice. Along with the book, teachers are given coordinating lesson plans and activities.
This is Montana Ag in the Classroom’s most noted outreach program and Orem explained that the impact is huge. Teachers all over the state already participate and the more classrooms that are sponsored means more children will be learning about the multi-faceted agriculture industry.
“It is very important that kids have some connection to agriculture because we are losing it,” she stated humbly.
Orem is beyond excited to keep growing Montana Ag in the Classroom. As the program continues to gain moment, she looks forward to enhancing Montana agriculture literacy.
For more information about Montana Ag in the Classroom or to acquire any of its curriculum, please e-mail Lindsay Orem at montanaaitc@gmail.com.