Montana ag leaders host Taiwanese trade delegates

In a true celebration of National Ag Day on March 23, representatives from the Montana Grain Growers Association, Montana Farm Bureau Federation and the Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA) met in Helena with Taiwanese trade delegates, Director General Daniel Kuo-ching Chen and Vice Consul Ting K.T. Chen, from the Seattle-based Taipei Economic and Cultural Office. Grassroots leaders and the delegates enjoyed discussing the potential of fostering a bi-lateral trade agreement between the regions.

Taiwan and Montana have long enjoyed positive trade relationships, with Taiwan being Montana’s fifth largest export market of agricultural goods. On a larger scale, Taiwan is the sixth largest export market for U.S. beef.

“Taiwan is a major important market and that trade of beef and variety meat has been growing significantly over the last 10 years,” explained John Grande, MSGA’s First Vice President.

The Taiwanese cuisine calls for such cuts of meat as short ribs, short plate and chuck, which are all value-added cuts the U.S. is more than happy to supply. It isn’t only beef the Taiwanese have a hankering for though. The county is also a big consumer of U.S. soybeans, corn, and more recently, wheat, as the country is shifting from a rice-based diet to more of a noodle-based diet.

Grande was quick to point out that the trade door swings both ways. The United States sends the Taiwanese top quality food ingredients and in return the U.S. gets several electronics, semiconductors and car parts from Taiwan. Fostering a bi-lateral trade agreement is beneficial for both countries.