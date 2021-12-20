Montana cowgirl starts meat company, highlights the western way of life

Jamie Stoltzfus admits she has always had a love for the western lifestyle. It was once she got married, moved to Montana, and began working on a ranch alongside her husband that she finally got to live out her love for the western traditions through ranching.

Working and eventually managing ranches across Montana, Stoltzfus and her family always had access to quality meat. More importantly, they knew first-hand where their meat came from because, well, they were helping raise it themselves. After having her son in 2014, Stoltzfus began to think more intentionally about what she was feeding her young family.

Knowing she had the means to provide a protein source for her family, Stoltzfus decided to buy a pig to finish out.

“My husband said if I was going to have one pig, I might as well get two. So I went and got 10 piglets,” she laughed.

It was obvious Stoltzfus and her family could not consume 10 finished pigs, so she began calling around to family and friends to see if they would be interested in any pork. Much to her surprise, people were not only interested, but excited that Stoltzfus was offering home-raised meat.

After the maiden pig venture, Stoltzfus branched out and began offering home-raised beef. She continued to gain support, and in 2015, she started a legitimate meat company now called Cowgirl Meat Co.

“I just realized there was a really big demand, especially from people in cities. People wanted really good access to meat and they loved the idea of Montana meat and they loved knowing where their meat was coming from,” she explained.