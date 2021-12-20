Montana cowgirl starts meat company, highlights the western way of life

Jamie Stoltzfus admits she has always had a love for the western lifestyle. It was once she got married, moved to Montana, and began working on a ranch alongside her husband that she finally got to live out her love for the western traditions through ranching.
Working and eventually managing ranches across Montana, Stoltzfus and her family always had access to quality meat. More importantly, they knew first-hand where their meat came from because, well, they were helping raise it themselves. After having her son in 2014, Stoltzfus began to think more intentionally about what she was feeding her young family.
Knowing she had the means to provide a protein source for her family, Stoltzfus decided to buy a pig to finish out.
“My husband said if I was going to have one pig, I might as well get two. So I went and got 10 piglets,” she laughed.
It was obvious Stoltzfus and her family could not consume 10 finished pigs, so she began calling around to family and friends to see if they would be interested in any pork. Much to her surprise, people were not only interested, but excited that Stoltzfus was offering home-raised meat.
After the maiden pig venture, Stoltzfus branched out and began offering home-raised beef. She continued to gain support, and in 2015, she started a legitimate meat company now called Cowgirl Meat Co.
“I just realized there was a really big demand, especially from people in cities. People wanted really good access to meat and they loved the idea of Montana meat and they loved knowing where their meat was coming from,” she explained.
Stoltzfus and her husband now manage a ranch south of Big Timber, Mont., and Cowgirl Meat Co. has evolved to offer a holistic approach to beef. The Stoltzfus family employs regenerative grazing practices to ensure they are doing best by the land, and in doing so they are producing quality, traditionally-sourced, Montana-raised beef.
Cowgirl Meat Co. specializes in pasture-raised pork and grass-finished beef. Stoltzfus’ grass finished beef is a unique product because the cattle are fed out until they are two years of age. Keeping the cattle on grass for a longer than average time period, Stoltzfus attests, makes for a better quality product.
“Winter is when cattle store their fat. We put a whole other winter on our cattle, so their inter-muscular fat is greater. By giving them more time we found we just have a much more finished animal,” she explained.
Through Cowgirl Meat Co., Stoltzfus has been able to maximize the grass resources she has available to her, and from there they offer customers a tasty and sustainable protein option. All of the Cowgirl Meat Co. beef is graded, and Stoltzfus is proud to say that on average, her grass-finished product is grading Choice or Choice Plus.
In addition to grading exceptionally well, Stoltzfus also has all of her beef nutrient tested and results are positive there, as well. Tests show the beef offered through Cowgirl Meat Co. is high in vitamin B with a higher than average omega-6/omega-3 ratio.
Cowgirl Meat Co. has been a well-supported endeavor that ships beef all over the continental United States. Under normal circumstances the business is processing beef two times a month with an average of 60 head processed annually.
Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic complicated processing by creating a log jam, but looking back on the unprecedented year, Stoltzfus notes there were also positives that came about as a result of the pandemic.
“There was a huge demand for our product when COVID hit. When there wasn’t meat in those grocery stores in some of those big cities, people panicked. People became just more intentional and aware of where their meat was coming from,” she said.
Taking advantage of the momentum built from the COVID-19 pandemic, Stoltzfus has her eyes set on some business bench marks. She wants to continue to grow in volume and she wants to go back to beef’s roots and further develop local markets.
It has taken time and a mix of patience and passion to develop and grow Cowgirl Meat Co. As a tried and true family-run business, Stoltzfus is proud of her product while she works to draw light on the importance of farm-to-table economics.
“We are really authentic. We love ranching, we love the lifestyle, and we love sharing it. It feels really good to share what we love and knowing there is a personal touch with the fruits of our labor on the other end, as well,” Stoltzfus concluded.