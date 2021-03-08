Montana dairy farmer advocates for her industry, helps defeat bill

Lily Andersen, her husband Kyle, and his family are part of only 45 dairy farmers in the state of Montana. As a young producer vested in its success, Andersen loves advocating for the Montana dairy industry. Recently, Lily Andersen took her advocacy to new heights as she testified at a committee hearing during the 2021 Montana Legislative Session in opposition of SB 204, which aimed to revise Montana’s milk sell-by laws.
In the state of Montana, the Department of Livestock (DOL) is in charge of milk labeling laws. SB 204 wanted to amend that and it proposed milk processors, not the DOL, dictate the labeling and sell-by dates on milk.
Montana is one of only two states with a strict, 12-day sell-by rule on their Grade A liquid milk. This means, any milk sold in Montana must have a sell-by date listed on their container that is within 12 days of the date of pasteurization. Following this rule, milk in Montana cannot be offered for sale or be donated after the sell-by date.
Now, due to the technique, milk is still good and palatable for upwards of 21 days after it has been pasteurized. Montana’s strict sell-by rule was originally implemented in the 1980s and has remained largely due to how rural Montana is. Consumers who are a long ways from a grocery store, or who do not frequent a grocery store, can buy milk and know with certainty their purchased milk will still be good days after the sell-by date printed on the container.
“Our 12-day rule just simply works for Montana,” Andersen explained during an interview.
According to SB 204, with labeling allocated to the processors, it would be within their rights to have the sell-by date on milk match the shelf life. Suddenly, consumers would be having to scan milk cartons for their sell-by dates and hope the date printed was not close to the calendar date.
As a Montana dairy producer, Andersen had several concerns with the bill, with consumer satisfaction being of the highest.
“We want consumers to have that shelf date be in their fridge, not in the grocery store. With all the dairy substitutes on the market, we need people to have fresh milk all the time because the minute they have a bad experience with diary, there are things like almond milk and soy milk they can turn to,” she stated.
Andersen wasn’t about to stand idly by and watch this happen, so despite being a dairy farmer and busy mother of two, she drove to Helena to testify against the bill.
She admits, the experience was nerve wracking. Most comfortable in the milking parlor, Andersen was a bit out of her comfort zone addressing Montana’s lawmakers, but she had an industry to defend and valid points to make. Milk is Montana’s ultimate locally-sourced, value-added product and keeping it fresh is key.
“Any jug of milk you pick up in the grocery store was more than likely produced within 100 miles of that grocery store,” she said.
Even after so many testimonies that opposed it, SB 204 still made it out of committee, but Andersen was not defeated. She kicked up her advocacy another notch, sending e-mails to Senators and urging others on social media to do the same. The support Andersen received for her efforts was both overwhelming and heartwarming.
“Being a Montana dairy farmer can feel so lonely sometimes, just because people are more focused on our on state’s beef industry, so it was nice to see people come out and support us,” she added.
SB 204 was ultimately defeated on the Senate floor, which Andersen is thankful for. As an industry advocate however, her work does not end here. Andersen is already gearing up to work on other issues relevant to Montana dairy farmers. She has one Senate committee hearing under her belt, and now she is ready for more.
“Through this process I have learned I can do hard things. I never would have imagined I would go speak in front of a Senate committee, so that was really cool. And then, having my voice matter,” Andersen reflected.
Montana’s dairy industry may be small but it is still mighty; contributing about $100 million to the state’s economy. And, thanks to dedicated young producers like Lily Andersen, Montana’s can rest assured their milk is local and fresh.
“I just love dairy farming. I love being a dairy farmer and I am proud of this industry,” Andersen concluded.