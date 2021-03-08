Montana dairy farmer advocates for her industry, helps defeat bill

Lily Andersen, her husband Kyle, and his family are part of only 45 dairy farmers in the state of Montana. As a young producer vested in its success, Andersen loves advocating for the Montana dairy industry. Recently, Lily Andersen took her advocacy to new heights as she testified at a committee hearing during the 2021 Montana Legislative Session in opposition of SB 204, which aimed to revise Montana’s milk sell-by laws.

In the state of Montana, the Department of Livestock (DOL) is in charge of milk labeling laws. SB 204 wanted to amend that and it proposed milk processors, not the DOL, dictate the labeling and sell-by dates on milk.

Montana is one of only two states with a strict, 12-day sell-by rule on their Grade A liquid milk. This means, any milk sold in Montana must have a sell-by date listed on their container that is within 12 days of the date of pasteurization. Following this rule, milk in Montana cannot be offered for sale or be donated after the sell-by date.

Now, due to the technique, milk is still good and palatable for upwards of 21 days after it has been pasteurized. Montana’s strict sell-by rule was originally implemented in the 1980s and has remained largely due to how rural Montana is. Consumers who are a long ways from a grocery store, or who do not frequent a grocery store, can buy milk and know with certainty their purchased milk will still be good days after the sell-by date printed on the container.

“Our 12-day rule just simply works for Montana,” Andersen explained during an interview.