Montana Department of Ag announces new deputy director

HELENA, Mont. – On March 14, the Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) proudly announced the appointment of Zach Coccoli to the position of deputy director. Originally from Choteau, Mont., Coccoli has worked as an attorney for the MDA since 2017.

Growing up in the heart of Montana’s Golden Triangle, Coccoli had an intimate relationship with agriculture, and as a result, became very familiar with the struggles and challenges of those in the industry.

After high school, Coccoli attended Washington State University (WSU), obtaining a degree in political science. While at WSU, he was very involved in student government. From experience in those leadership roles, he gained an appreciation for the importance of involvement.

After undergrad, Coccoli attended law school at the University of Montana. While he had left Montana after high school on a quest to experience new surroundings, coming back to the Big Sky State solidified to Coccoli that it was home.

“I recognized there were many things I took for granted growing up in Montana,” he reflected.

After studying environmental and natural resource law, Coccoli’s first job after law school was clerking for a judge in Helena. When a legal position opened up within the MDA, Coccoli said, it just clicked. He hit the ground running in his new position and never passed up an opportunity to interact with producers, mingle with advisory boards, and learn just as much as he could about all that Montana agriculture has to offer.