Montana Department of Ag announces new deputy director

HELENA, Mont. – On March 14, the Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) proudly announced the appointment of Zach Coccoli to the position of deputy director. Originally from Choteau, Mont., Coccoli has worked as an attorney for the MDA since 2017.
Growing up in the heart of Montana’s Golden Triangle, Coccoli had an intimate relationship with agriculture, and as a result, became very familiar with the struggles and challenges of those in the industry.
After high school, Coccoli attended Washington State University (WSU), obtaining a degree in political science. While at WSU, he was very involved in student government. From experience in those leadership roles, he gained an appreciation for the importance of involvement.
After undergrad, Coccoli attended law school at the University of Montana. While he had left Montana after high school on a quest to experience new surroundings, coming back to the Big Sky State solidified to Coccoli that it was home.
“I recognized there were many things I took for granted growing up in Montana,” he reflected.
After studying environmental and natural resource law, Coccoli’s first job after law school was clerking for a judge in Helena. When a legal position opened up within the MDA, Coccoli said, it just clicked. He hit the ground running in his new position and never passed up an opportunity to interact with producers, mingle with advisory boards, and learn just as much as he could about all that Montana agriculture has to offer.
“Being an attorney with the Department of Agriculture has allowed me to work with every program in the department, so it has been a constant education for me,” Coccoli stated.
His eagerness, tenacity, and appreciation for Montana agriculture made him the perfect individual to fill interim roles within the Department of Agriculture while vacancies were being filled. Being dependable, flexible, and open-minded proved Coccoli is capable of taking higher leadership roles within the department.
“Zach has proven to be an invaluable asset to our department. He is dedicated, hardworking, and passionate about not only our department, but Montana’s agricultural industry as a whole,” stated MDA Director Christy Clark in a press release announcing Coccoli’s appointment.
As Coccoli settles into his new role as deputy director, he attests the goals of the MDA are still the same. The department strives to always offer courteous and professional customer service.
“We like to remind people that we are paid advocates for the ag industry. Every service we provide is something that is asked for by our customers,” Coccoli articulated.
Montana boasts a very diverse cross section of agriculture endeavors from crops to livestock to value-added end products and everything in between. Coccoli emphasized the MDA is dedicated to supporting all aspects of the state’s number one economic and cultural driver.
Growing up in small town Montana, yet also experiencing college and young adulthood in more urban setting, has allowed Coccoli a unique perspective on agriculture’s importance to the people of Montana. That insight really allows him to use his talents to advocate for the industry.
“Every Montanan has a close connection to agriculture,” he pointed out.
In conclusion, Coccoli allowed that Montana’s unique and diverse agriculture is a blessing not to be taken for granted. He is humbled by his appointment to deputy director and looks forward to helping Montana producers while also serving under the inspiring leadership of Director Clark.