Montana Department of Agriculture announces stress assistance program

On July 21, the Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) announced it had secured a $500,000 grant from the USDA’s Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN). The MDA plans to use the funds to offer mental health help and awareness to farmers and ranchers through a stress assistance program.

“We are very excited to be receiving this grant,” said Christy Clark, acting director for MDA.

Continuing, Clark explained MDA plans to use the grant for three main purposes. First off, MDA is dedicated to addressing the stigma unfortunately associated with mental health. They will do this through outreach and public service announcements that articulate the fact mental health and self-care are important and need not be overlooked.

“We are hoping to normalize the fact that mental health issues are prevalent, and farmers and ranchers are at a higher risk than other demographics,” Clark said.

The MDA will also be offering grants to Montana agriculture-based organizations to help offset the costs associated with bringing in a mental health professional to speak at one of their gatherings. As grassroots organizations are in the throes of planning their annual conventions, Clark says the MDA is really focusing on this aspect of the stress assistance program.

“We want to get the information out there so these organization can utilize those funds to bring in a workshop or a speaker. We just want to keep this in front of our constituents so hopefully it will break down part of that stigma,” Clark stated.