Montana Department of Agriculture announces stress assistance program

On July 21, the Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) announced it had secured a $500,000 grant from the USDA’s Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN). The MDA plans to use the funds to offer mental health help and awareness to farmers and ranchers through a stress assistance program.
“We are very excited to be receiving this grant,” said Christy Clark, acting director for MDA.
Continuing, Clark explained MDA plans to use the grant for three main purposes. First off, MDA is dedicated to addressing the stigma unfortunately associated with mental health. They will do this through outreach and public service announcements that articulate the fact mental health and self-care are important and need not be overlooked.
“We are hoping to normalize the fact that mental health issues are prevalent, and farmers and ranchers are at a higher risk than other demographics,” Clark said.
The MDA will also be offering grants to Montana agriculture-based organizations to help offset the costs associated with bringing in a mental health professional to speak at one of their gatherings. As grassroots organizations are in the throes of planning their annual conventions, Clark says the MDA is really focusing on this aspect of the stress assistance program.
“We want to get the information out there so these organization can utilize those funds to bring in a workshop or a speaker. We just want to keep this in front of our constituents so hopefully it will break down part of that stigma,” Clark stated.
The third part of this farmer and rancher stress assistance program will consist of the MDA offering vouchers that will help cover counseling services, be they in-person or via tele-health.
Suicide rates amongst agriculturalists has been on the rise these past few years as the current situation farmers and ranchers are in is being compared to the 1980 farm crisis. Not surprisingly, states noted to have rural populations and a large portion of their population in production agriculture top the list for per capita suicide rates.
“This is a really proud industry. It’s also a very hard working industry and then it’s an industry that gets isolated in their work, but the most important part of an operation is the producer themselves. When it comes to opening up about what they are struggling with personally, they just don’t,” Clark pointed out.
As if a single suicide isn’t devastating enough, the ripple effect is farther reaching. Research has shown as many as 135 people are impacted by a single suicide. That number alone can have a huge impact on rural communities and it proves that addressing the stigma surrounding mental health is vital to Montana.
The stressors today’s agriculturalists have to endure are daunting during a normal year, but 2021 is proving to be extraordinarily challenging. Produces sit helpless as they watch crops fail or are forced to sell off large portions of their beloved cattle herd due to drought. For these reasons, Clark articulates the timeliness of this farmer and rancher stress assistance program.
“This is a tough year and producers are facing some unprecedented challenges,” she added.
The grant is on the ground now and MDA has begun some preliminary outreach. As time goes on they will continue developing more facets of the program.