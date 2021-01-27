Montana Department of Agriculture starts year with new director

Mike Foster, the newly appointed director of the Montana Department of Agriculture, brings years of political and administrative experience to the job. As Governor Gianforte’s first agency head appointment, Foster began his new position on Jan. 5, 2021.

Born and raised in Townsend, Mont., Foster is a fourth-generation Montanan. Although his parents were not directly involved in agriculture, Townsend has always been an agriculture-based community. Growing up, Foster often found himself having agriculture-based jobs.

“I was not raised on a farm or ranch, but I spent a lot of time in the fields changing hand lines and throwing bales of hay around. I remember picking rocks for a dollar an hour,” Foster reflected during an interview.

After receiving a bachelor’s degree from Western Montana College in Dillon, Foster taught high school for three years. He then decided to go back to school himself, receiving another bachelor’s degree from Carroll College in Helena. Foster then went on and received a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Montana.

In 1991, Foster began his political career, representing the Montana House District 32 from 1991-1994 and the Montana Senate District 20 from 1995-1998. During this time Foster represented the Montana counties of Broadwater, Meagher and Jefferson, as well as the rural parts of Lewis and Clark and Cascade counties. Agriculture was and still is the beating heart of these counties, and Foster attests, he took great pride being the voice for these areas in the Montana Legislature.