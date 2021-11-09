Montana Farm Bureau ACE program accepting applications for 2022

Developed as a leadership program to help empower, educate, and build confidence in Montana Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) members, the ACE program – which stands for “Advocate. Communicate. Educate.” – has now opened the application period for those interested in participating in classes for 2022.

About five years ago, then MFBF Director of Governmental Affairs Chelcie Cargill realized there was an air of hesitation across the membership. Although MFBF is a grassroots policy development organization by agriculturalists and for agriculturalists, Cargill noticed members seemed reserved and hesitant to stand in front of people and advocate for their industry, especially during a legislative session.

Cargill contemplated this dilemma and ultimately created a program that works at building foundational leadership and advocacy skills in individuals.

“This is a leadership program that develops personal and professional skills so people can not only better serve their county Farm Bureaus, but on a broader stage, better serve rural Montana and the ag industry,” Cargill said.

The ACE program focuses its teachings around three foundational pillars: grassroots engagement, issue advocacy, and leadership development. The one-year program is broken down into six seminars addressing these pillars. To encourage a more intimate interaction, the program is also capped at 10 participants.

Cargill has designed the ACE program to encourage personal growth through contemplation and introspection. Those in the ACE program develop as leaders because they discuss the tough questions. When it comes to advocacy, participants grow as leaders because they learn how to navigate difficult and uncomfortable situations.