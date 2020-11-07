For many Montana producers, the later fall and winter months are set aside to attend conventions and trade meetings. With the crops out of the field and the cows all home it is the perfect time of year for agriculturalists to congregate and advocate for their industry.
The ever present COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted fairs, stock shows and most organizational mid-year conventions this summer. Despite all that, organizations held out that normalcy would start to appear by winter and therefore annual, year-end conventions could proceed in-person, albeit modified.
The Montana Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) was planning for a shortened, delegate-only, convention set to be held during the second week of November in Billings with proper social distancing protocols in place. Unfortunately, on Oct. 14, the Yellowstone County Health Department issued a mandate limiting social gatherings in the county to 25 people. The mandate was to be in effect through the MFBF Convention, forcing the organization to cancel the in-person event.
“It has just been one pivot after another. We take the information we are given and we pivot,” stated Alena Standley, head of convention and meeting planning for the MFBF.
When news of the mandate came about, an emergency MFBF board meeting was held via Zoom. Several options were discussed, but when it came down to brass tacks, the board decided the health of their members and maintaining the sanctity of grassroots policy development was of the highest importance.
“We have kept it a priority that we cannot sacrifice the ability for our county members to develop our policy, and because it is a legislative year, it is really important because there are some issues that need to be discussed,” Standley explained.
In lieu of the challenges and while still keeping the overall goal in mind, it has been decided that all voting and alternate MFBF delegates will convene in small, in-person groups for a district-held meeting on Nov. 10. Later that same day, all 10 districts will log on to a Zoom call for elections and the delegate session. A MFBF staff member will be on site to help and assist with the technological aspect of all this.
“This way, every delegate that was elected by their county will be at a meeting with an opportunity to step up in front of the camera and discuss the policy resolutions that the counties have submitted,” Standley stated.
She added, there are 155 MFBF delegates across the state.
Farm Bureau emphasizes that policy development is the backbone of their entire organization. Yes, this year will be less than ideal, but the MFBF staff has worked hard to ensure members have a voice in the process and the essential aspects of the convention will still happen one way or another.
The new, more modified plan is to have the Young Farmers and Ranchers discussion meet hold their first round virtually with the final four meeting in Bozeman on Nov. 12 to debate in-person. Participants in the ACE program (Advocate, Communicate, Educate) will deliver their presentations and have their graduation ceremony in-person at the Bozeman office on Nov. 12, as well.
It is regrettable the social aspect and quality keynote speakers will not be a part of this year’s MFBF Convention, but Montana farmers and ranchers are nothing if not resilient. Years of raising crops while battling the uncertainty of markets and weather conditions has primed MFBF members to handle such a year as 2020. The organization, its members and its staff plan on a successful convention this year despite the challenges and they look ahead, eagerly to a normal annual convention in 2021.