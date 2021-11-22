Montana Farm Bureau Federation holds annual convention in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. – Agriculturalists from around the state convened in the Magic City on Nov. 8-11 for the annual Montana Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) Convention. With a theme of “Celebrating Resilience,” this year’s convention offered attendees the chance to attend workshops, listen to keynote speakers, and most importantly, debate and establish policy.

Delegate representatives from each county brought forth industry-relevant policy and began discussion of the resolutions on Tuesday, Nov. 9. By the close of convention on Thursday, Nov. 11, several resolutions had been adopted.

Developing the policy resolutions that will help guide the MFBF into the future is a task not taken lightly by county delegates. For Margret Hebel, a MFBF member from Dillon, who served as a delegate for the Southwest Counties Farm Bureau, being a part of grassroots decision-making was her favorite part of this year’s convention.

“I love the resolution sessions best. The breadth and depth of knowledge of the members is very impressive,” she said.

Issues ranging from water rights to land use to livestock health to weather modification were all discussed. While opinions might have differed on specific issues, the entire resolution business was handled in a structured and cordial manner with the betterment of Montana agriculture the goal of each delegate.

In addition to grassroots policy development, new MFBF officers and board members were seated. Longtime MFBF president, Hans McPherson of Stevensville, retired from his position at the conclusion of the convention. Conrad wheat farmer, Cyndi Johnson, was seated as the new president – becoming the first female president the organization has ever had. Gary Heibertshausen, a sheep rancher from Alzada, was elected vice president.