Montana Farm Bureau Foundation to host speech contest

The Montana Farm Bureau Foundation is pleased to announce their annual Youth Speech Contest will once again take place in person for 2022. Open to any Montana student in grades 7-9, the Montana Farm Bureau Foundation Youth Speech Contest is just one more way Montana Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) works to support and encourage young leaders in agriculture.
“One of the things we think is really important for leadership development, especially in our youth, is the ability to communicate and speak in public,” said Scott Kulbeck, director of membership development for MFBF.
With that in mind, the Youth Speech Contest is set up so youth can learn about a relevant and current agriculture issue while also gaining poise and confidence along the way.
To compete in the contest, youth must write a speech that is 2.5-4 minutes in length. The manuscripts must be written and turned in no later than March 15. A panel of judges will evaluate the manuscripts and the top 20 will be asked to deliver their speech during a contest to be held in conjunction with the Montana State FFA Convention. This year’s convention will be March 30 through April 2 in Bozeman, Mont.
“We are very thankful to Montana FFA for letting us do this contest at their convention. Our contest is open to grades 7-9 only because those grades are too young to compete in extemporaneous or prepared speaking in FFA. It is a great time to get those kids introduced to public speaking and researching topics,” Kulbeck added.
Every year the Montana Farm Bureau Foundations works to come up with a topic that is not only relevant to the times but will also resonate with the youth competing and help to spark insightful thinking.
The prompt for this year’s contest is:
“Supply chain problems and labor shortages have shined a spotlight on the need for and importance of careers in agriculture, food processing, freight transportation and vocational trades. Why is there currently such a shortage of people working towards a career in those areas and what can be done to address this issue?”
When writing their speech, students are encouraged to consider the following points:
- Do public opinions toward vocational trades have a negative impact on the educational and career choices for high school students?
- What are the advantages of choosing to attend a vocational trade school or to pursue a trade apprenticeship over a college degree?
- What can high school teachers and guidance counselors do to provide students with a broad view of options for their future that includes vocational trades alongside university education options?
“One thing we are hearing so much about now is the worker shortage and there is such a need for people to go into the trades. So this topic just jumped out at us this year,” Kulbeck explained.
While this contest is really aimed toward personal enrichment, there are some pretty incredible cash prizes on the line for the winning speeches. First place wins $400; second place, $300; third place, $200; fourth place, $100; and fifth place, $50.
Over the years, there have been many instances where winners have used their prize money to do things like purchase livestock and give back to their community.
Kulbeck acknowledges that public speaking can be intimidating, but he encourages all eligible youth to apply.
“The more practice you get at public speaking, the better you will get,” he concluded.
For more information on the Montana Farm Bureau Foundation Youth Speech Contest, please contact Scott Kulbeck at scottk@mfbf.org or 406-587-3153.