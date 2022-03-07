Montana Farm Bureau Foundation to host speech contest

The Montana Farm Bureau Foundation is pleased to announce their annual Youth Speech Contest will once again take place in person for 2022. Open to any Montana student in grades 7-9, the Montana Farm Bureau Foundation Youth Speech Contest is just one more way Montana Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) works to support and encourage young leaders in agriculture.

“One of the things we think is really important for leadership development, especially in our youth, is the ability to communicate and speak in public,” said Scott Kulbeck, director of membership development for MFBF.

With that in mind, the Youth Speech Contest is set up so youth can learn about a relevant and current agriculture issue while also gaining poise and confidence along the way.

To compete in the contest, youth must write a speech that is 2.5-4 minutes in length. The manuscripts must be written and turned in no later than March 15. A panel of judges will evaluate the manuscripts and the top 20 will be asked to deliver their speech during a contest to be held in conjunction with the Montana State FFA Convention. This year’s convention will be March 30 through April 2 in Bozeman, Mont.

“We are very thankful to Montana FFA for letting us do this contest at their convention. Our contest is open to grades 7-9 only because those grades are too young to compete in extemporaneous or prepared speaking in FFA. It is a great time to get those kids introduced to public speaking and researching topics,” Kulbeck added.