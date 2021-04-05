Montana Farm Bureau hosts virtual Calling on the Capitol this year

Montana Farm Bureau Federation’s (MFBF) annual “Calling on the Capitol” event took place on Tuesday, March 23. During a traditional legislative year, MFBF offers three Calling on the Capitol events for members to participate in. For 2021, a unique virtual Calling on the Capitol had to be hosted as Montana continues to adapt in a world affected by COVID-19.
In the comfort of their own homes, with warm cups of coffee in hand and ranch dogs curled at their feet, 30 MFBF members from across the state logged on and listened to various Montana lawmakers discuss what they are currently doing for Montana agriculture and how they plan to continue serving Montana’s number one industry.
“MFBF finds a great amount of value in Calling on the Capitol events. First of all, we want to provide an opportunity for our members to get directly involved with the Legislature, and to help them get a good feel for the actual process of lawmaking,” commented Nicole Rolf, senior director of governmental affairs for MFBF.
The virtual Calling on the Capitol event started off with Speaker of the House, Rep. Wylie Galt, and President of the Senate, Sen. Mark Blasdel, addressing the audience. The Montana Legislature had to operate a hybrid session this year – a mixture of virtual and in person. Both Rep. Galt and Sen. Blasdel spoke to how challenging the hybrid session was to deal with at first, but as time has gone on, the virtual element of the session has allowed for more of the public to testify and participate in the lawmaking process. Both lawmakers saw this as a positive side effect of the hybrid session.
“It’s actually worked out far better than we ever could have expected,” Sen. Blasdel commented.
Next on the schedule, House Ag Committee Chair, Rep. Josh Kassmier, and Senate Ag Committer Chair, Mike Lang, spoke to participants and fielded questions and concerns they had about certain bills currently working their way through the Legislature.
Rep. Kassmier discussed meat processing and the management of livestock predators, specifically grizzly bears. Bills associated with these issues can be tricky because both require more support from the federal level. Nevertheless, Kassmier assured that lawmakers in Montana were doing the best they could to help meat processors and livestock producers victimized by grizzly bears.
Sen. Lang spoke passionately about the Big Sky National Heritage Area and H.B. 554, which requires legislative approval of any national heritage areas. Additionally, Lang discussed bills addressing civil liability and liability as it pertains to irrigation districts.
As the newly appointed Director of the Montana Department of Agriculture, Mike Foster engaged with Calling on the Capitol participants by articulating the department’s goal of regulatory reform.
“We want to make sure the rules and regulations we have make sense. It is important that we provide protections, but at the same time, we want to make sure those rules are not redundant or have no value. We will be exploring that over time,” Foster said.
Foster also touched on the funds Montana will be receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The Montana Department of Agriculture has proposed carving off $50 million of the un-allocated funds Montana is set to receive and using that money to offer a three-tiered grant program exclusively offered to Montana growers and agriculture processors.
“Our emphasis is getting that money back into Montana’s economy,” Foster stated.
Next, Lieutenant Governor Kristen Juras praised Montana Farm Bureau for the work the organization does on behalf of Montana agriculture.
“Your boots on the ground are highly respected here, they are informative and I just want to let you all know, they do make a difference,” she said.
As Montana’s number one industry, Juras assured participants that agriculture’s importance is not missed by Governor Gianforte or herself. Regulatory reform, rural broadband and maintaining the vibrancy of rural communities are some of things Governor Gianforte and his administration are focusing in on.
Rounding out the Calling on the Capitol list of speakers was DNRC director, Amanda Kaster. Echoing Director Foster and Lieutenant Governor Juras, Director Kaster also is focusing on regulatory reform within the DNRC with the goal of making a yes or no answer easier to achieve quickly. She also discussed state leases, management of high-risk rangeland acres and her plan to increase customer service within the DNRC.
Even though the Calling on the Capitol event was made less personal by its virtual component, discussion with lawmakers was still vibrant, thoughtful and incredibly insightful for all who participated. MFBF members maybe couldn’t physically be in Helena, but that made this year’s event no less important.
“As a lobbyist, I'm in Helena every day of the session to represent the needs and concerns of farmers and ranchers who cannot be here in person because they are busy attending to the business of farming and ranching. However, having farmers and ranchers in Helena from time to time really reinforces the agriculture message, puts a face on the profession and makes a positive difference,” Rolf concluded.