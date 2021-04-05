Montana Farm Bureau hosts virtual Calling on the Capitol this year

Montana Farm Bureau Federation’s (MFBF) annual “Calling on the Capitol” event took place on Tuesday, March 23. During a traditional legislative year, MFBF offers three Calling on the Capitol events for members to participate in. For 2021, a unique virtual Calling on the Capitol had to be hosted as Montana continues to adapt in a world affected by COVID-19.

In the comfort of their own homes, with warm cups of coffee in hand and ranch dogs curled at their feet, 30 MFBF members from across the state logged on and listened to various Montana lawmakers discuss what they are currently doing for Montana agriculture and how they plan to continue serving Montana’s number one industry.

“MFBF finds a great amount of value in Calling on the Capitol events. First of all, we want to provide an opportunity for our members to get directly involved with the Legislature, and to help them get a good feel for the actual process of lawmaking,” commented Nicole Rolf, senior director of governmental affairs for MFBF.

The virtual Calling on the Capitol event started off with Speaker of the House, Rep. Wylie Galt, and President of the Senate, Sen. Mark Blasdel, addressing the audience. The Montana Legislature had to operate a hybrid session this year – a mixture of virtual and in person. Both Rep. Galt and Sen. Blasdel spoke to how challenging the hybrid session was to deal with at first, but as time has gone on, the virtual element of the session has allowed for more of the public to testify and participate in the lawmaking process. Both lawmakers saw this as a positive side effect of the hybrid session.