Montana Farmers Union represents family farmers at MAGIE

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Montana Farmers Union (MFU), the organization in the state that represents family farmers, has always had a booth at the MAGIE.

“We enjoy coming to the MAGIE and meeting our Montana producers. They work so hard producing food for the world, and we want to be there to recognize them,” said Rachel Prevost, a lobbyist for MFU.

For 106 years, MFU has been an organization for farmers and ranchers and counts 11,900 members.

“We are always looking for new members, so we will invite producers to join us at the MAGIE,” Prevost said.

At the booth, they will have the latest news from the national organization on hand, as well as the ATV safety demonstration model.

For news, Prevost cited the EPA designated canola oil as an advanced biofuel under the Renewable Fuels Standard (RFS). In November, National Farmers Union wrote a letter to the Biden administration requesting that it be designated as a renewable fuel.

When Montana has a renewable fuel facility, they will be able to use canola oil, as well as soybean oil.

MFU said Calumet Refinery in Great Falls is in the process of converting part of its capacity to renewable diesel.

Calumet will need one million acres of canola to supply their feedstock needs, and canola produces approximately four times more oil per acre than soybeans.

MFU President Walter Schweitzer said, “This this is a game-changer for Montana farmers.”