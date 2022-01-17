Montana Farmers Union represents family farmers at MAGIE

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Montana Farmers Union (MFU), the organization in the state that represents family farmers, has always had a booth at the MAGIE.
“We enjoy coming to the MAGIE and meeting our Montana producers. They work so hard producing food for the world, and we want to be there to recognize them,” said Rachel Prevost, a lobbyist for MFU.
For 106 years, MFU has been an organization for farmers and ranchers and counts 11,900 members.
“We are always looking for new members, so we will invite producers to join us at the MAGIE,” Prevost said.
At the booth, they will have the latest news from the national organization on hand, as well as the ATV safety demonstration model.
For news, Prevost cited the EPA designated canola oil as an advanced biofuel under the Renewable Fuels Standard (RFS). In November, National Farmers Union wrote a letter to the Biden administration requesting that it be designated as a renewable fuel.
When Montana has a renewable fuel facility, they will be able to use canola oil, as well as soybean oil.
MFU said Calumet Refinery in Great Falls is in the process of converting part of its capacity to renewable diesel.
Calumet will need one million acres of canola to supply their feedstock needs, and canola produces approximately four times more oil per acre than soybeans.
MFU President Walter Schweitzer said, “This this is a game-changer for Montana farmers.”
The other news Prevost wanted to mention to farmers at the MAGIE is that MFU now has a mobile meat processing unit.
“This is 100 percent producer-owned,” she said.
The ATV safety vehicle will also be at the MFU booth. It is an ATV mounted on a raised flatbed trailer.
Everyone at the MAGIE is always attracted to the ATV safety demo. There are many ATVs used around the farm or ranch to get somewhere in a hurry, to take chemicals, tools, or a bale of hay out to the field – and being in a hurry can lead to errors.
“We hope it will be a reminder to kids and adults to ride ATVs with safety in mind,” she said. “We still have too many accidents and deaths due to ATVs, and we want to bring awareness to the public to prevent that from happening.”
MFU will allow any adult or child to drive the ATV. The hydraulic system will show what it is like to go up a hill or down a hill. If the ATV is going too fast and tips to the side, the person can feel what is happening in a real-life situation.
“We will explain every scenario that might happen if someone is not sitting on the ATV correctly, going too fast, or turning too quickly,” Prevost said.
She also wanted to remind women to sign up for the 2022 Women’s Conference, which will be held from Feb. 4-6 in Anaconda.
“The February event is held at Fairmount Hot Springs, and there is a lot of fun and education that go together at the annual event,” she said.
One of the women who will speak at the conference is Aly Robins, an online marketing consultant in Helena.
“I help agriculture and rural business owners increase sales through their website. I grew up on a ranch outside of Helena, Mont., and I actually got my bachelor’s degree in rangeland management. I have been helping my clients for the last two years create a website that they will love, and their customers will love even more,” Robins said.
Other women will speak on suicide, mental health, business acumen, building a farm, and working for a group called, Women in Ranching.
“It is a really great conference and I hope every woman registers for it,” Prevost said.