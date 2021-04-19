Montana FFA holds 91st FFA Convention

BILLINGS, Mont. – With a state theme of “Connected by Corduroy,” the Montana FFA Association made the best of this COVID changed year by hosting at least a semblance of a state convention on April 7-10 in the Magic City.

“State convention capacity was limited to 400, which is about one-quarter of the members we typically have at convention,” explained Jim Rose, Montana state FFA advisor.

Although in-person capacity for the 91st Montana FFA Convention was reduced, Montana FFA adopted an online convention platform so members from all across the state could tune in to watch the general sessions, listen to state officer retiring addresses, and cheer on friends and chapter members as they were awarded top honors in proficiency awards and career development events (CDEs).

“All in all, I believe the purpose of the convention was achieved and we are so much better off to have done that than not to have had a convention at all,” Rose added.

Also in attendance at this year’s state convention were National FFA Advisor, Dr. James Woodard, and National FFA Southern Vice President, Artha Jonassaint. This was the first in-person convention either had attended since assuming their positions with the National FFA Organization.

Rose noted this past year has been challenging for Montana FFA. With several in-person contests and leadership workshops cancelled or moved to online platforms, it has been hard to recruit new members into the organization and maintain enthusiasm.

Normally the state convention is the culmination of a member’s hard work, but due to COVID-related restrictions, some state-level CDE’s were held prior to the in-person convention. Only the top two individuals and teams from Montana’s eight districts were allowed to compete at the state level.