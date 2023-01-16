Montana FSA adds beginning farmer and rancher outreach staff

The Montana Farm Service Agency (FSA) is boosting their focus on beginning farmers and ranchers in 2023 by adding a dedicated outreach specialist for the state.

Lauren Zimmerman, a program technician in the Park County office, will also be serving as the beginning farmer and rancher outreach person for all FSA offices in the state.

Zimmerman said she grew up in agriculture and it has always been important to her.

“I grew up in the cattle and crop industry and have always had a passion for agriculture,” she said. “Coming to work for FSA was a natural fit for me to be involved in production ag in my community. In my new role, I am hoping to help ease the process of learning what FSA can offer producers by being a single contact to help direct them in the right direction of what programs may be a good fit.”

With how challenging starting an operation in today’s economic climate can be, creating a focus on helping beginning farmers and ranchers is important, Zimmerman noted.

“I believe that the (beginning farmers and ranchers) position can help ensure the longevity and multi-generational successes in Montana for an industry that is essential to our state for its economic impact. Ag is also such a big part of our iconic culture and heritage,” she said. “For producers who are brand new to agriculture, and it can be challenging to navigate all of the assistance that is available.”

Because land purchases are critical to establishing a farm or ranch long-term, FSA offers many financing options.

“Each situation is different, and I encourage each person to meet with their respective FSA farm loan officers. The service center locator is a great tool to learn where your closest service center is located on Farmers.gov,” Zimmerman related. “The guaranteed loan limit is over $2 million and the direct loan limit is $600,000. The guaranteed loan can be beneficial to producers who are looking to purchase land that exceeds the direct loan limits. For guaranteed loans, the borrower works with a commercial lender and the loan is guaranteed, up to 95 percent, by FSA.”

In addition to offering financing options, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) offers a number of other resources to new producers.

“The USDA as a whole can offer advice and guidance, access to capital, and assistance for conservation, insurance, and disaster relief – it’s an extensive portfolio of programs and services ranging from technical guidance to financial support, depending on the agricultural operation and the producer’s needs and business goals,” Zimmerman said.

While some may think that beginning farmers and ranchers are only young people, Zimmerman said those starting out cover a diverse range of ages and backgrounds.

“The trends reflect the state’s demographic as a whole and represents a cross section of Montana’s ag production, including crops, both traditional and specialty, livestock, and everything in between,” she said.

For more information about the beginning farmers and ranchers program at FSA, contact an agent at your county FSA office.