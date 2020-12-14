Montana hoping for increased ag trade with Israel

The Montana World Trade Center (MWTC) hosted a virtual trade forum with Israel on Dec. 3, where representatives from Montana and Israel discussed main trade products that could be shared, including pulse products and ag technologies.
“I recently found out that some 10 percent of ag exports from Montana to Israel are pulse imports. I think we can do 100 percent,” said Ben Thomas, director for the Montana Department of Agriculture.
Brigitta Miranda-Freer, executive director of the MWTC, moderated a trade meeting between the MWTC, Montana government officials and agricultural leaders, as well as Israel government officials and the country’s Chamber of Commerce.
The event highlighted the opportunities to grow trade between Montana and Israel, focusing on agriculture and technology industries, including precision ag.
“On behalf of the State of Israel, we hope this forum will be the first of many. The agriculture industry is extremely significant,” said Shlomi Kofman, Consul General of Israel to the Pacific Northwest. “
Kofman said Montana and Israel have similar challenges and opportunities with ag trade.
“We want to work together to meet growing ag demand,” he said.
Zeev Lavie, VP International Relations & BizDev, Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce (FICC), said they are the largest organization in Israel.
“We are a business-oriented organization, and because we are very diverse, we are very big in matchmaking if there are questions about anything,” Lavie said. “We can help Montana companies who are looking for distributors or trading partners.”
Gov. Steve Bullock said he and the Montana trade delegation want to explore opportunities to add value to ag and create new opportunities for trade.
“The relationship between Israel and Montana is important, and the importance of ag in Montana cannot be understated,” Bullock said. “Our homegrown ag products during COVID have opened up new opportunities for trade.”
Bullock has been to Israel once, and in 2017 he hosted an event about water technologies that still has impacts to this day.
“In Montana, we are truly blessed to live in a natural environment. We are increasingly valuable to people and business,” Bullock said.
Ag technologies are a real opportunity.
“Our drone technology is integral. We are an entrepreneur state,” he said.
Thomas also talked about how Montana is vital in feeding the world.
“We are diversified in agriculture in Montana. We are primarily known for our beef genetics and world-class grain, like wheat, barley and pulses,” Thomas said. “As our environment changes, our marginal land could become productive.”
Thomas said because grain is so important, they have labs that grade grain so it can be traded worldwide.
“We need to accurately measure and report grain protein,” he said. “This year, our producers had challenges with dry weather and some were overwhelmed with grasshoppers.”
New ag products are being identified in the state all the time.
“We need to share our technologies and collaborations across borders,” he said.
Last year, Montana was number one in the nation in hemp production.
“I don’t think we will be this year, but we would love to be able to trade hemp with you,” Thomas said, speaking to representatives from Israel.
Thomas also talked about precision agriculture and sharing technology with Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and other technology.
“There are technologies being developed where they can find resistant weeds with drones, and drones could help in Israel with their farms,” he said.
Thomas also talked about digital marketplaces.
“Digital marketplaces are able to connect ag producers with customers and other producers from miles away,” he said. “Rural broadband is a limiting factor here.”
Thomas added it was nice that there were places in Montana that offered fresh greens all year long with hydroponic farms.
“For the first time in history, you can find fresh shrimp in Montana,” he said.
Another technology that is “huge” in Israel is cattle monitoring.
“Israel is anxious to know everything about cattle. We want to work with cow breeding with Montana,” said Dr. Michal Levy, senior deputy director general of Agricultural Innovation, Israeli Ministry of Agriculture.
Abby Majerus, foreign direct investment program manager, MWTC,and owner ofMajerus Ranch, talked about the synergies between Montana and Israel.
“We just started to see a lot of synergies between Montana and Israel as far as technology in the agriculture sector, as well as some ag production,” Majerus said.
Majerus said that Montana has a “strong photonics and optics cluster in the Gallatin Valley that can provide some potential research and development for autonomous driving vehicles, including tractors.”
“They also have a lot of irrigation technology happening in Israel and we have a lot of dryland acres in Montana, so there is opportunity,” she added.
With cutting-edge agriculture technology coming from both Montana and Israeli inventors and researchers, the trade forum can help farmers maximize their natural resources and yield potential, while also creating a lasting trade partnership.
For more on trade, see www.mwtc.org.
