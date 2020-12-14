Montana hoping for increased ag trade with Israel

The Montana World Trade Center (MWTC) hosted a virtual trade forum with Israel on Dec. 3, where representatives from Montana and Israel discussed main trade products that could be shared, including pulse products and ag technologies.

“I recently found out that some 10 percent of ag exports from Montana to Israel are pulse imports. I think we can do 100 percent,” said Ben Thomas, director for the Montana Department of Agriculture.

Brigitta Miranda-Freer, executive director of the MWTC, moderated a trade meeting between the MWTC, Montana government officials and agricultural leaders, as well as Israel government officials and the country’s Chamber of Commerce.

The event highlighted the opportunities to grow trade between Montana and Israel, focusing on agriculture and technology industries, including precision ag.

“On behalf of the State of Israel, we hope this forum will be the first of many. The agriculture industry is extremely significant,” said Shlomi Kofman, Consul General of Israel to the Pacific Northwest. “

Kofman said Montana and Israel have similar challenges and opportunities with ag trade.

“We want to work together to meet growing ag demand,” he said.

Zeev Lavie, VP International Relations & BizDev, Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce (FICC), said they are the largest organization in Israel.

“We are a business-oriented organization, and because we are very diverse, we are very big in matchmaking if there are questions about anything,” Lavie said. “We can help Montana companies who are looking for distributors or trading partners.”