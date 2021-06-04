Montana Legislature passes significant water-related bills

Looking back on Montana’s 67th Legislative Session, the state’s agriculture industry saw some very favorable wins. This year’s hybrid session was met with pros and cons across the board, but the most important thing is that Montana legislators were able to accomplish their task at hand.

Not unprecedented, water was a focused talking point during this year’s session.

“As Montana’s population increases and the demand for unlimited supply of water increases, it is going to become more and more challenging. Truth be told, it is a basic economic supply and demand curve and demand is exceeding the supply,” stated Krista Lee Evans, who lobbied for and represented several water rights organizations during this legislative session.

Continuing, Evans explained that protecting water rights is really a delicate balancing act. What is the best way to meet new demands for the commodity while still respecting the existing users?

During a phone interview on May 19, Evans discussed some water-related bills out of this past legislative session that will impact Montana agriculture.

SB 55 – Revise the Process for Water Right Ownership Updates

SB 55 came out of the water policy interim committee and it helped to clarify how the DNRC can update water right ownership information.

“In Montana, the deed trumps all. But what happens is, in property transfers, the buyer and seller often don’t do the required paperwork, so there are errors in the database of who owns what water right,” Evans explained.