Montana offers farmer student loan assistance program

According to the latest census results, the average age of a Montana farmer is 58.2 years old, up 1.2 years from the 2012 census. Moreover, the number of farms in Montana has been steadily declining over the past 20 years. There are a plethora of factors that play into those humbling statistics with the bottom line simply being, not enough young people are returning back to the family operation.

One such factor that may be a dominant one in whether or not a young person returns to their family’s operation is student debt associated with a post-secondary education. It costs about $7,700 a year to attend Montana State University and about $7,400 a year to attend the University of Montana with the average student debt in the U.S. being just over $32,000.

Facing those startling figures, young agriculturalists are often financially forced to look for a job somewhere off of the farm. It’s hard to chip away at debt like that with the current U.S. farm economy.

In 2019, Montana’s 66th Legislative session passed HB 431, creating the Agriculture Student Loan Assistance Program. Student loan forgiveness programs have been available for individuals who work in public service sectors like healthcare and teaching, but Montana’s program, which applies to agriculturalists, is really one-of-a-kind.

“This program is meant to help folks who are getting into agriculture by easing the debt burden they might be carrying from student loans and also just encourage folks to pursue a career in agriculture,” stated Andy Fjeseth, chief of the Ag Development and Marketing Bureau for the Montana Department of Agriculture.