Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals set for Jan. 12-14 in Great Falls

Come mid-January, the competitors in the 44th Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit (MPRC) will be vying for prize money and buckles at the circuit finals in Great Falls, Mont., on Jan 12-14.

In order to qualify for the circuit finals, competitors must have entered 15 rodeos on the circuit if they are a Montana residents or 18 rodeos if they are from out of state.

“For example, you will often see contestants in the circuit finals who reside in Wyoming, Saskatchewan, or Texas and have declared Montana as their circuit and have also entered at least 18 Montana PRCA rodeos that season,” said Lori Cox with Eight:18, a strategic planning and execution firm that handles the marketing for the finals.

A number of MPRC contestants will have just come back from competing in the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas. Montana contestants who went to the NFR this year and will be competing in the MPRC include bareback rider Caleb Bennett (Corvallis), steer wrestler Ty Erickson (Helena), tie-down roper Haven Meged (Miles City), breakaway ropers Joey Williams (Volborg) and Cadee Williams (Helena).

The circuit finals rodeo features 12 contestants per event with eight total events. The events include bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, WPRA breakaway roping, WPRA barrel racing and bull riding.

In addition to long-time competitors, the rodeo will feature many first-time contestants at the circuit finals.

“There are a total of 108 contestants and there are first-timers almost every year, especially as college students step up to a pro card, have a successful season, and qualify,” Cox explained.

Payouts at the finals average just under $4,000, highlighting the passion these athletes have for the sport, Cox noted.

“Last year at the 2021 Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals, events averaged $3,698 per event to the champion. Second place awarded $2,773 and third place was $1,849,” she said. “As you can tell, these professional athletes jump into this sport without much revenue back in their pockets. They do it for the sport of rodeo and for the fans. The MPRC Finals is usually first or second in the nation of all circuit finals for total payouts.”

Despite the circuit finals being held during the wintery month of January, the weather doesn’t stop contestants or fans.

“The weather is our number-one challenge, but luckily for us, rodeo fans are willing to drive through just about any kind of Mother Nature delivery to get to the circuit finals. It is a packed house and one giant reunion for Montanans from all over the state,” Cox said. “The past two years, COVID-19 was tough. For the 2020 MPRC Finals, we had to move to Kalispell’s Majestic Valley Arena, which was willing to host our annual event. We returned to Great Falls for the 2021 MPRC Finals.”

In addition to the rodeo action, a number of events are included leading up to the rodeo, including:

• Wednesday, Jan. 11: Casey Donahew in Concert, The Newberry

• Thursday, Jan. 12: A visit to Loy Elementary fifth grade class by MPRC bullfighters

• Thursday, Jan. 12: “Patriot Night” presented by North 40 Outfitters; doors open at 6 p.m., performance at 7 p.m., Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena

• Friday, Jan. 13: “Great Falls Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours” in partnership with MPRC, 4-6 p.m., location TBD

• Friday, Jan. 13: “Welcome to the Show” presented by Dick Anderson Construction; doors open at 6 p.m., performance at 7 p.m., Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena

• Saturday, Jan. 14: Miss Rodeo Montana Queen Events, Heritage Inn

• Saturday, Jan. 14: “Saturday Night Live” presented by Stockman Bank; doors open at 6 p.m., performance at 7 p.m., Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena

Tickets are currently on sale at ProRodeoMontana.com and at the Montana ExpoPark box office.