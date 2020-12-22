Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals to be held in Kalispell

Like so many other events in 2020 and those set for early 2021, the 42nd annual Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals has been forced to modify this year. Due to social distancing protocols and other COVID-based restrictions, the Circuit Finals have been forced to make a one-time exception and will be holding their event in Kalispell this year at the Majestic Valley Arena.

Also modified will be the dates. Normally a three-day, action-packed event, this year’s finals will meticulously arrange three rodeo rounds into two days. The first round will be held on Friday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m., with the second round on Saturday, Jan. 16, at 1 p.m., while the third and final round will begin that same night at 8 p.m.

“Just having the finals is a big deal,” stated Jack Stensland, president of the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Board.

Rodeo is not a lucrative sport. While some professional athletes enjoy multi-million-dollar contracts, the income of professional rodeo athletes is completely dependent on how they place in their respective rodeo events. Making ends meet in the sport of rodeo usually requires participants to enter as many rodeos as possible, and Montana rodeo athletes survived a remarkable season as the COVID pandemic forced the cancellation of several rodeos and events.

“We started off with 34 rodeos in our circuit and then we added the five Big Timber Weekly Rodeos, so that was 39 possible rodeos this year. We ended up with 18 rodeos actually being held,” Stensland said.

With literally half of the Montana Circuit-sanctioned rodeos cancelled, the 2020 season certainly challenged the tenacity of even the fiercest rodeo competitor. In fact, rodeos were cancelled all around the nation, forcing competitors to make every single mark out and every single ride from the box count. The number of rodeos may have been down, but the quality of competitors was up across the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit.