Montana ‘Squeal on Pigs’ campaign targets feral swine

Although feral swine have not yet become a significant problem in Montana, the Montana Department of Livestock (MDOL) and the state Invasive Species Council are keeping close tabs on what could be a destructive animal.

In their campaign “Squeal on Pigs,” MDOL is encouraging people who see loose and potentially feral swine to contact the department so the issue can be quickly addressed. Farmers or rural residents who suspect they have seen feral swine are encouraged to call 406-444-2976.

“While a lot of people may think that shooting loose pigs they see could help prevent a feral swine problem, we caution against the ‘see pigs, shoot pigs’ approach for a couple of reasons,” said Tahnee Szymanski, MDOL assistant state veterinarian. “Even if you shoot 2-3 pigs on your property, it may not take care of the whole sounder or group. Right now, as we don’t have an established feral pig population, you are also more likely to be shooting someone’s domestic pig.”

The issue of feral swine herds has become problematic in many southern states like Texas, but there are also free-ranging herds in Canada. Because pigs are prolific breeders with 4-8 piglets per litter, the problem can quickly multiply.

The potential negative effects to agriculture include damaged crops, pastures, and waterways. Feral swine can also destroy waterways and habitat for other animals.

“Feral swine destroy habitats and young wildlife,” MDOL noted. “Their wallows can affect ponds and wetlands, muddying the water and destroying aquatic vegetation. They can strip a field of crops in one night and pose a threat to ground and nesting birds and some endangered species. Feral swine also aid in the spread of invasive plant species.”

Feral swine are the offspring of domestic swine brought to North America as early as the 1500s. Domestic swine can also revert to a feral state in just a few generations, therefore the definition of feral swine includes “any hog, boar, or pig that appears to be untamed, undomesticated, or in a wild state.”

Ensuring that Montana does not develop a feral swine population is critical, according to MDOL, as their establishment often leads to a hunting constituency that doesn’t want the swine eliminated despite their agricultural damage.

“We know that in areas where pigs have become established, pig hunters usually want to keep an ongoing hunting base, but our goal is to preserve great hunting in Montana by keeping out other species,” Szymanski said.

The threat to hunting and agriculture from feral swine is considerable, causing the Montana Legislature in 2015 to prohibit feral swine in Montana and set in place stiff fines for those who may try to establish feral swine populations.

So far, no feral swine populations have been confirmed in Montana. Szymanski did say that a carcass found in northwest Montana is under investigation and is being genetically tested to determine if the swine was domestic or feral.

Signs of swine

Farmers who may be suspicious that feral swine are causing damage may notice the following signs:

• Excessive rooting or digging, as swine search for various foods like acorns, roots, and earthworms.

• Wallows, especially in moist areas in the summer months.

• Tree rubbing following wallowing behavior.

• Tracks in the mud near springs, streams, and ponds. Feral swine tracks can be distinguished from deer tracks due to their round or circular shape, about as wide as they are long.

• Scat or droppings of feral swine can vary depending on the material eaten. Scat may contain partially digested remnants of acorns, grains, or animal material.

For more information, visit www.squealonpigsmt.com.