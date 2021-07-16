Montana State Fair offers a great lineup of entertainers

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – There is something about live concerts during a Montana summer that just seem meant to be. 2020 was a summer to reckon with as everyone longed to sing along while watching their favorite artists belt out songs. Well, the wait has been arduous, but live music and performers will once again grace the Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena at Montana ExpoPark for the 2021 Montana State Fair, July 30-Aug. 7.

No fair is complete without a stellar concert lineup, and this year’s Montana State Fair will not disappoint. The first performance of the week on Saturday, July 31, will be the country superstar duo, Big and Rich. Made famous for their hit song “Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy,” Big and Rich have made a name for themselves by breaking the assumed norms of country music. Their music nods to many different genres, including pop and rock. Garnering several country music award nominations, Big and Rich are respected among fans for their staunch support of America, as well as active duty Armed Forces and Veterans.

Joining Big and Rich on stage will be DJ Sinister, host of the hot new syndicated radio program, “Country Fried Mix.” DJ Sinister is noted for his astute ability to mash-up, remix, and rearrange beats to already well-known country songs. Country Fried Mix offers radio listeners a fresh, unconventional alternative to country music.

Also part of the evening lineup will be Cowboy Troy. Donning a cowboy hat and wowing audiences with his rapping, Cowboy Troy is the self-proclaimed founder of “hick-hop.” He has been collaborating and touring with Big and Rich for several years.