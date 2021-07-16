Montana State Fair offers something for everyone

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Since the early 1930s, the Montana State Fair has been the quintessential agriculture celebration. Running for 88 years, the Montana State Fair was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The one year hiatus just means this year’s fair, the 90th Montana State Fair, will be bigger and better than ever as it continues to prove “It’s All Good in the 406.”

Set to run July 30 through Aug. 7, there will be a little something for everyone at this year’s Montana State Fair. The fair is open from noon to midnight on weekends and from noon to 11 p.m. on weekdays with limited free parking by the Northwest Bypass entrance.

Admission for the fair is $8 for adults and $5 for youth and seniors over 60 years of age. Children under five years old are admitted for free. This year, a lunch special ticket will be available for $4 and can be used Monday through Friday of the fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For those interested, there is also a Montana State Fair 10-Pack Bonus Buy which will be on sale until noon on July 30. The Bonus Buy is $50 and gets you 10 fair gate admission tickets (must be bought in increments of 10.)

Blue ribbons and the next generation of agriculturalists are truly the cornerstone of any fair. From livestock exhibits to quilts, cookies, photography, floriculture and more, youth as well as adults, are encouraged to enter something in any of the 21 unique departments that will be offered at this year’s fair. Participants will compete for ribbons, and of course, the right to say they were one of the best at the Montana State Fair. Competitive entries will be on display throughout the week and visitors are encouraged to check them out.