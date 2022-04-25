Montana Stockgrowers Association launces new leadership school

The Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA) recently announced the launch of the M Bar Academy – a premier leadership program geared to promote personal and professional growth among dedicated individuals in Montana’s ranching industry. The 18-month intensive leadership program is a first of its kind for MSGA and the organization is looking forward to accepting the M Bar Academy’s first class.

Applications for the program are due by May 1with the program’s first leadership seminar scheduled to begin in June.

“What’s really exciting is we think we can bring a really well-rounded program to folks that focuses both on leadership as well as industry issues and knowledge,” explained Raylee Honeycutt, MSGA’s director of natural resources and M Bar Academy program coordinator.

Participants who are accepted into the academy will engage in six in-person seminars and three MSGA events over the course of the 18-month program. The in-person seminars will individually focus on various topics. Those who graduate from the program will gain skills in self-awareness, communication and advocacy, public policy awareness, and of course, leadership knowledge and application. Along the way participants will also gain connections and experience marked personal growth.

With Montana’s ranching industry as the foundation for the program, Honeycutt noted that M Bar Academy participants will also have hands-on workshops that highlight best ranching practices. Consumer understanding of the beef industry will be a discussion point of the program, as well.

MSGA has partnered with executive leadership coach Jim Bishop for this exciting program. Bishop has decades of leadership coaching experience and has worked with developing leaders in various professional industries. With a heart rooted in agriculture, Bishop can also coach to the nuances of the industry.

“Bishop understands the ag industry, but he will also bring a fresh perspective on how to approach leadership,” Honeycutt said.

Bishop will kick off the first M Bar Academy session in June with a leadership themed workshop. M Bar Academy participants will continue to check in with Bishop throughout the program, as well.

To be eligible for the M Bar Academy, individuals must be paid members of MSGA and they must commit to fully participating in the program. Tuition for the M Bar Academy is $1,000, which will cover curriculum, supplies, meetings and the majority of lodging and meals for the duration of the program. If funds are a limitation, MSGA may have scholarships available.

“There is no age limit. Anyone interested in growing and investing in one’s personal development who is interested in serving the cattle industry is encouraged to apply,” Honeycutt added.

The first M Bar Academy will be open to approximately 15 individuals.

“Our goal is really to prepare people and give them the tool kit they need to take that next step into industry leadership,” Honeycutt concluded.

Details about the M Bar Academy and an application for the program can be found at mtbeef.org/leadership-series/. For more information about the program or to inquire about scholarship opportunities, please e-mail Raylee Honeycutt at raylee@mtbeef.org.

The Prairie Star Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from The Prairie Star. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.