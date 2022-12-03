Montana strong in international trade

High-quality genetics and agriculture products have brought over $1.5 million in international trade to Montana in 2022, a figure that is expected to grow in the next year, according to the Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA).

“So far in 2022, the Montana Department of Agriculture has conducted seven trade missions (three inbound and four outbound),” said Logan Kruse, MDA communications officer. ”From those trade missions, we’ve helped facilitate over $1.5 million in immediate sales, with another $2.2 million in sales projected over the next 12 months as a result of the activities.”

Montana is a member of two different trade organizations that serve different sectors in agriculture.

“The Montana Department of Agriculture is a member of the Western United States Agricultural Trade Association (WUSATA) and United States Livestock Genetics Export (USLGE). Through these two organizations we can utilize Market Access Program (MAP) funds to help Montana companies access foreign markets,” Kruse explained. “The USLGE focus is on livestock genetics (semen, embryos, and live cattle) and the WUSATA focus is on food and agriculture companies.”

Trade missions hosted by MDA help to create direct connections between buyers and sellers, giving Montana producers new opportunities.

“The general purpose for each international trade mission is to create opportunity and increase sales by helping Montana companies gain new business overseas. For each mission, we will bring buyers in to meet with Montana companies, or we take Montana companies to the country to meet with producers and buyers, learn more about the market, and create lasting relationships,” Kruse noted.

The timing of trade missions is carefully planned around events or seasonality in the host country.

“Each trade mission has a certain focus. For example, if we are targeting Angus genetics in Argentina, we would plan that mission at a time that is best for Argentinian producers. If we are planning a food mission to Europe, we would plan around any European holidays or big events to make sure we are able to meet with the most buyers possible,” Kruse explained. “Likewise, if we are planning an inbound pulse mission, we would plan around a time where the buyers will be able to see each aspect of that crop (harvest and processing). Each mission is strategically planned in a way that gives Montana producers the best opportunity to make sales.”

Getting started

Farmers and ranchers who may be interested in exploring trade opportunities should be aware that some of the most challenging aspects will include regulations.

Kruse recommends that interested producers start by contacting their Department of Agriculture, local Food and Ag Development Center (FADC), or researching the export of their specific product online through USDA.

“The primary concern with exporting is knowing your product and knowing your export market. There are different regulations for different products. Knowing these regulations for each country will help the producer when exporting,” Kruse said. “Having knowledge around if your product is a fit for the market you are trying to target is vital for Montana producers. The Department of Agriculture, as well as local FADCs, can help with this research and market knowledge.”

For more information, contact agr.mt.gov.