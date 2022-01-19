Montana Winter Fair has something for everyone

LEWISTOWN, Mont. – Each winter, farm and ranch families look forward to “chasing away the winter blues” at the Montana Winter Fair, held in the heartland of the state’s agriculture in Lewistown from Jan. 27-30.

“We always have a lot of fun at the Montana Winter Fair and everyone is invited. It is a great cure for winter cabin fever,” said Chris Cooler, board chair for the Montana Winter Fair.

The Montana Winter Fair would not be complete without the fun events and contests where farmers and ranchers, their families, and town folks can join together, watch, and participate. There are 20 some fun family events in all this year, including the ag-oriented Western Expo Trade Show.

“There is literally something for every member of the family at the Montana Winter Fair. Mom might want to take part in the Chili Cookoff or the Cinnamon Roll Bake-off, while Dad talks about his spring ranching and farming needs at the Western Expo, and the kids are excited to see the animals at McDonald’s Barn,” Cooler explained.

The Western Expo Trade Show has a western theme and farmers and ranchers will find booths on everything they need for spring calving and planting season. Walk down the aisles at the trade show and find booths filled with representatives from seed companies, fertilizer and chemical companies, livestock handling equipment businesses, western clothing, community businesses and more. While the snow queen has retired and won't make an appearance, there will still be some snowy events.