Montana Winter Fair has something for everyone

LEWISTOWN, Mont. – Each winter, farm and ranch families look forward to “chasing away the winter blues” at the Montana Winter Fair, held in the heartland of the state’s agriculture in Lewistown from Jan. 27-30.
“We always have a lot of fun at the Montana Winter Fair and everyone is invited. It is a great cure for winter cabin fever,” said Chris Cooler, board chair for the Montana Winter Fair.
The Montana Winter Fair would not be complete without the fun events and contests where farmers and ranchers, their families, and town folks can join together, watch, and participate. There are 20 some fun family events in all this year, including the ag-oriented Western Expo Trade Show.
“There is literally something for every member of the family at the Montana Winter Fair. Mom might want to take part in the Chili Cookoff or the Cinnamon Roll Bake-off, while Dad talks about his spring ranching and farming needs at the Western Expo, and the kids are excited to see the animals at McDonald’s Barn,” Cooler explained.
The Western Expo Trade Show has a western theme and farmers and ranchers will find booths on everything they need for spring calving and planting season. Walk down the aisles at the trade show and find booths filled with representatives from seed companies, fertilizer and chemical companies, livestock handling equipment businesses, western clothing, community businesses and more. While the snow queen has retired and won't make an appearance, there will still be some snowy events.
In Skijoring, a rider on his horse pulls a skier down a track.
“It is fun because while the person is being pulled along, he will pick up rings and things along the side to make it more exciting. Everybody loves it,” she said.
One event many businesses and folks in the community have helped with is the “Savor the Flavors of Montana” dinner.
“All the food is raised and processed here in Montana. It is a lot of work to put together,” Cooler said.
There will be a variety of meats, sides, breads, pastas, soups, appetizers and desserts offered at the dinner. Paired with this is an offering of Montana's specialty beverages, all of which have been produced in Montana using locally-grown ingredients.
Whether it’s the grain in the bread or the beverages being served, everything at the dinner is grown in the state. The farmers take the raw materials and have it processed or process it themselves.
“It is truly a raised and made in Montana dinner for everyone. Ranchers take their beef and lamb to process it and then bring it here. Tongue River Winery will have wines there and the food is so delicious,” she said.
Another fun event is the Ranch Rodeo, where ranchers from all over the region compete in fun contests, such as branding.
The fair takes place all over Lewiston, including the Fergus County Fairgrounds north of town, the Trade Center, the Pavilion Sale Barn (north end of the Pavilion), the Pavilion Arena and the Draft Horse Barn. Other host sites include: Main Street, the Eagles Club, and the Lewistown Art Center and Celebration Fellowship Church (at the top of the hill).
Check the Montana Winter Fair website to see when and where the events happen.
Fun for the kids
“The Old McDonald’s Barn is a favorite for kids every year with a variety of animals,” Cooper said.
Kids can come and look at the animals on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Draft Barn at the Fergus County Fairgrounds.
Kids also love the Stick Horse Rodeo and it is a great time for the whole family.
“Kids get to pretend they are riding their own horse, and it is a great opportunity for photos,” Cooler said.
The Youth Beef Show will be held at the fairgrounds on Jan. 30, and it is open to all youth, including members of 4-H, FFA, and the Junior Cattle Breed Associations. There will be cash prizes awarded.
“You don’t have to be a member of a youth organization to show your beef steer or other beef animal, but most are in 4-H,” she said.
Fun for farm/ranch families
For farmers and ranchers, there will be farm forums at the fairgrounds and trade center. One will be on solar power and one will be on meat processing.
Other popular events at the fair include the Fiber Arts Show, Dog Show, Dutch Oven Cook-Off, Quilt Show, Ag Ambassador Contest and Livestock Judging.
On Sunday, Jan. 30, a Cowboy Church will be held at Celebration Community Church in Lewistown. The church is home to the Montana Cowboy Poetry Gathering, the second-oldest gathering in the country. Everyone is welcome and doughnuts and coffee will be served.
“We don’t have as many activities as usual and we are late getting started with COVID, but we will still put on a great event for everyone,” Cooler concluded.
For more on the Montana Winter Fair, see https://www.montanawinterfair.com or call 406-538-2200.