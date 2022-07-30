MontanaFair offering nine days of fun this August

BILLINGS, Mont. – Back for its 106th year, MontanaFair returns Friday, Aug. 12, through Saturday, Aug. 20, offering fairgoers nine days of fun and entertainment at MetraPark in Billings.

MontanaFair is an agricultural celebration in the historic tradition of fairs, and it’s one of the region’s largest events, with nearly a quarter of a million people attending each year.

Gates to the fair are open from 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Aug. 12, and from noon to midnight from Saturday, Aug. 12, through the last day of the fair on Saturday, Aug. 20. Shopping vendors close at 9 p.m. each day of the fair.

Admission for MontanaFair is $12 for adults and $8 for kids ages 6-12 and those 65 and older. Kids that are 5 years and under are free.

Night shows

MontanaFair evening entertainment includes three nights of concerts, Aug. 12-14; Supercross on Aug. 16; and three nights of PRCA Pro Rodeo events, Aug. 18-20. All events will be held in First Interstate Arena.

Concert performances at this year’s MontanaFair include:

• Aug. 12, Elle King, 7 p.m.

• Aug. 12, Them Dirty Roses, 7 p.m.

• Aug. 13, Collective Soul & Switchfoot, 7 p.m.

• Aug. 14, Nelly, 7 p.m.

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m., the Billings Motorcycle Club is bringing Montana Supercross back to the MetraPark. If you like high-flying motorcycle action, then this is an event you won’t want to miss.

Supercross continues to be one of the most physically-demanding sports there is, and these professional athletes will punch out lap after lap of serious 30-foot air jumps, whoop sections, double and triple jumps, 100-foot long jumps, rhythm sections, roller sections and a challenging array of other technical Supercross-style track conditions.

From Thursday, Aug. 18, through Saturday, Aug. 20, the Yellowstone River Roundup (YRR) PRCA Rodeo will entertain fairgoers starting at 7 p.m.

Over the years, the rodeo has grown to include some of the best cowboys in the nation. Many of the top 10 rodeo cowboys in the nation will be at the YRR.

Competitive events

Throughout the fair’s history, MontanaFair has been known for its fantastic slate of competitive events, both livestock and non-livestock.

Following is a schedule of the fair’s competitive exhibits:

Livestock events

• Aug. 13, Open Market Lamb Jackpot Show, 10:30 a.m., Expo Center

• Aug. 13, Open Goat Jackpot Show, 11 a.m., Expo Center

• Aug. 13, Open Horse Show, 2 p.m., Superbarn

• Aug. 13, Open Steer Jackpot Show, 2 p.m., Expo Center

• Aug. 14, Open Horse Show, 8 a.m., Superbarn

• Aug. 18, Open Swine Jackpot Show, 6 p.m., Expo Center

• Aug. 20, Open Mini Horse & Pony Show, 9 a.m., Superbarn

Non-livestock events

• Aug. 13-20, Art Barn, noon to 9 p.m., Cedar Hall

• Aug. 13-20, Needlework & Crafts, noon to 9 p.m., Montana Pavilion

• Aug. 13-20, Youth & School Art, noon to 9 p.m., 4-H Building

4-H/FFA events

The nine days of MontanaFair also feature a full slate of 4-H and FFA events, both livestock and non-livestock, where fairgoers can walk through the long barns filled with numerous 4-H projects and FFA shows, including animal shows and special exhibits.

Following is a schedule of the fair’s 4-H and FFA events:

4-H/FFA livestock events

• Aug. 11, Horse Show, 4 p.m., Superbarn

• Aug. 11, Cavy Showmanship/Cavy Show, 5 p.m., Expo Center

• Aug. 12, Horse Show, 8:30 a.m., Outdoor Arena

• Aug. 12, Horse Show, 11 a.m., Superbarn

• Aug. 12, Pocket Pet Show, 5 p.m., Expo Center

• Aug. 13, Horse Show, 8:30 a.m., Outdoor Arena/Superbarn

• Aug. 13, Rabbit Show, 10 a.m., Expo Center

• Aug. 13, Breeding Sheep Classification, 5-7 p.m., Expo Center

• Aug. 14, Poultry Showmanship, 8 a.m., Expo Center

• Aug. 14, Market Steer Ultrasound, 10 a.m. to noon, Expo Center

• Aug. 14, Market Goat Ultrasound, 1 p.m., Expo Center

• Aug. 14, Market Lamb Ultrasound, 1 p.m., Expo Center

• Aug. 15, Goat Showmanship, 9 a.m., Expo Center

• Aug. 15, Beef Showmanship, Breeding Beef Show, and Dairy Cattle Showmanship, 1 p.m., Expo Center

• Aug. 15, Llama & Alpaca Show, 5 p.m., Expo Center

• Aug. 15, Llama/Alpaca/Goat Obstacle Course, 6 p.m., Expo Center

• Aug. 16, Sheep Showmanship, 8 a.m., Expo Center

• Aug. 16, Market Steer and Market Heifer Show, 1 p.m., Expo Center

• Aug. 16, Small Animal Round Robin Training Clinic, 4 p.m., Expo Center

• Aug. 17, Dairy Goat, Miniature Goat, Nigerian Dwarf Goat, Supreme Buck and Doe Shows, 8:30 a.m., Expo Center

• Aug. 17, Swine Showmanship and Pictures, 2 p.m., Expo Center

• Aug. 17, Costume Animal Parade, 6:30 p.m., Expo Center

• Aug. 18, Market & Breeding Swine Show, 8 a.m., Expo Center

• Aug. 18, Small Animal Round Robin, 2 p.m., Expo Center

• Aug. 19, Large Animal Round Robin, 10 a.m., Expo Center

• Aug. 19, Beef Fitting Contest, 2 p.m., Expo Center

• Aug. 20, Junior Livestock Sale Preview, 11 a.m., Expo Center

• Aug. 20, Patrick K. Goggins Junior Livestock Sale, 12:30 p.m., Expo Center

4-H/FFA non-livestock events

• Aug. 14, 4-H Quiz Bowl, 6:30 p.m., Expo Center

• Aug. 17, 4-H Foods Festival/Edible Arts Display, 1 p.m., Expo Center

Entertainment on the Midway

Free entertainment, including singing, dancing, comedy shows and music will be performed throughout the day down the Midway and at the Community Stage during all nine days of MontanaFair.

The Community Stage showcases local and regional talent at the fair. Acts take center stage in half-hour time slots. Music, magic, singing, dancing and comedy are just a few of the talents that can be seen.

The Thomas Carnival operates the Midway, featuring rides and games. A shady park for kid’s rides accommodates families and the free Kid’s World exhibit nearby offers free games and activities for small children.

Food choices are abundant throughout the fair, featuring the traditional corn dog, BBQ, corn on the cob, “Vikings On a Stick,” fresh lemonade and beer gardens.

Special events

There are also other special events to take in at this year’s MontanaFair.

Put together by the Billings local ACL, there are a number of Big Sky Cornhole events at this year’s fair, starting on Aug. 12, at 6:30 p.m. There are 11 total cornhole events at this year’s fair, with start and check-in times differing each day. For more information, see https://www.montanafair.com/events/2022/big-sky-cornhole.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, and Sunday, Aug. 14, the gentle giants are back! The MontanaFair Draft Horse Expo will run both days over opening weekend, starting at noon and ending at 5 p.m.

To end this year’s MontanaFair, Yellowstone DigIt Days return Aug. 19-20. This fun family-centered event will bring industry professionals together with kids and families while learning safety whenever digging in the ground.

From backhoes, motor graders, and dump trucks to excavators and mini track hoes, this fun-filled family event will bring out the kid in everyone.

For more information, visit MontanaFair’s website at http://www.montanafair.com.