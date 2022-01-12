Mountain View Metalworks builds steel products for ranches around the region

LIVINGSTON, Mont. – Mountain View Metalworks Ranch & Building Supply sells steel products and building materials in one of the most beautiful mountainous areas in Montana – Livingston.

Kent and Judy Blough, owners of the company, plan to have a booth at the MAGIE show this year.

“We have been a fixture at the MAGIE for many years and what we enjoy most about the MAGIE is getting to see and talk with our customers face-to-face,” Judy said.

Kent designs and manufactures durable products out of steel and oilfield pipe, such as fencing, gates, calf shelters, windbreaks, corrals and portable panels.

The Blough family is a ranching and rodeo family, so they know what Montana producers need to operate their ranches and farms successfully.

“We have been building agricultural products since 2008, and we have built relationships with our customers that we really enjoy,” Kent said. “We have customers that come back each year needing additional products.”

At Mountain View Metalworks, fencing is always in demand.

“With the influx of new property buyers in Montana this last year, we have been busy supplying fencing and gates to fencing contractors. We have worked with more fencing companies and those who put up fencing, than ever before,” Judy said.

Their fencing is built in 20- or 24-foot panels that can be installed on steel or wood posts, whatever the customer wants.

“We don’t do the installation but we provide the material,” she said. “A steel fence on steel posts will last a lifetime.”