MSU builds off of successful 2020 virtual field day

HAVRE, Mont. – An all-encompassing virtual field day held for Montana State University’s research centers last year proved to be a surprising success.

In fact, while MSU is planning in-person field days this summer for its seven research centers, some elements gleaned from the 2020 virtual field day may be tried again.

“Field days will never go away, but we may have some informational videos produced again that producers could view all year long,” said Darrin Boss, MSU department head of research centers, housed at the Northern Ag Research Center. “I don’t know if we will do another live event like we did in 2020, but producers have told us they liked having videos/presentations online that they could refer back to.”

Boss helped plan and moderate virtual field days last year.

With COVID-19 hitting the state last spring, the staff had to decide what to do about field days – an important event that touches on the type of research on crops and livestock being conducted at each research center each year.

“The decision wasn’t made lightly – it was a very difficult decision,” Boss said. “We realized the dissemination of information to producers is important, and with in-person field days, producers can get out and see and feel the crop. Farmers and ranchers like to touch and kick the tires – they are hands-on people.”

But Boss and the other staff didn’t want anyone to become exposed to the virus from attending field days during the summer.

“We didn’t want to risk the health of our farmers and ranchers with in-person field days. If you think about Sidney, for instance, there’s 120 people that go to field days, and in Havre, we get some 300-500 people,” he said.