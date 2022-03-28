MSU hires new crop variety promotions and education specialist

Montana State University’s (MSU) Department of Plant Sciences and Plant Pathology and the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee excitedly announced the hiring of BranDee Johnston as the new MSU crop variety promotions and education specialist. Johnston took the helm of this brand new position effective March 14, 2022.

Born and raised on a farm in Winifred, Mont., Johnston grew up with an intimate understanding of production agriculture. Her passion for crops led her to Oklahoma State University (OSU) after high school to study agronomy and crop sciences. She also participated on the crops judging team while attending OSU. The mountains of Montana called her home, however, and Johnston completed her education at MSU, graduating with a degree in agronomy and crop and soil science.

After college, Johnston worked in the crop protection industry before taking a hiatus to raise the most important crop of all, her children. About 13 years ago, she began working in the seed industry – a position that has allowed her to gain insight and experience, which has tailored her to be a perfect fit for her new position with MSU.

The crop variety promotions and education specialist is a brand new position at MSU. Being the maiden hire in a new position does not intimidate Johnston, but rather, inspires her.

“I am definitely up for the challenge. I’ve done this type of work for a long time. Any time you are in sales, you are constantly promoting yourself, so I will just take what I have learned in every other role and apply it to this position,” she explained.