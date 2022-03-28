MSU hires new crop variety promotions and education specialist

Montana State University’s (MSU) Department of Plant Sciences and Plant Pathology and the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee excitedly announced the hiring of BranDee Johnston as the new MSU crop variety promotions and education specialist. Johnston took the helm of this brand new position effective March 14, 2022.
Born and raised on a farm in Winifred, Mont., Johnston grew up with an intimate understanding of production agriculture. Her passion for crops led her to Oklahoma State University (OSU) after high school to study agronomy and crop sciences. She also participated on the crops judging team while attending OSU. The mountains of Montana called her home, however, and Johnston completed her education at MSU, graduating with a degree in agronomy and crop and soil science.
After college, Johnston worked in the crop protection industry before taking a hiatus to raise the most important crop of all, her children. About 13 years ago, she began working in the seed industry – a position that has allowed her to gain insight and experience, which has tailored her to be a perfect fit for her new position with MSU.
The crop variety promotions and education specialist is a brand new position at MSU. Being the maiden hire in a new position does not intimidate Johnston, but rather, inspires her.
“I am definitely up for the challenge. I’ve done this type of work for a long time. Any time you are in sales, you are constantly promoting yourself, so I will just take what I have learned in every other role and apply it to this position,” she explained.
In her new role, Johnston will be working closely with Doug Holen, MSU’s Foundation Seed manager. Under his supervision, she will work to promote MSU’s wheat, barley, and pulse crop varieties. A large portion of her new job will also focus on educating the public about MSU’s plant genetics and variety development.
“Any plant genetic variety that comes out of MSU, I will be in charge of promoting. I will be working with seed growers and producers both in and out of Montana – basically anyone who would potentially be using seed developed at Montana State,” Johnston explained.
Thankfully, in her previous seed industry position, Johnston was able to become familiar with several of the varieties MSU has developed. She is looking forward to expanding her knowledge of the various varieties, but she feels blessed about the fact that she will be able to hit the ground running in her new job.
“I am really looking forward to the opportunity. I think it will be a fun and challenging position,” she said.
With MSU recently releasing four new small grain varieties, Johnston steps into her new role at timely point. One of her goals is to increase electronic communication with the public. She wants to develop e-mail promotions as a way to keep producers up-to-date on the development, progression, and advantages of MSU varieties.
“We want to be in front of people on a regular basis,” Johnston articulated about her approach to this new job.
Johnston encourages people to reach out to her if they have any questions about MSU plant genetics and releases. She can be reached at brandee.johnston@montana.edu or by calling 406-749-4154.