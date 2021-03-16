MSU surveys impact of food availability during COVID

Montana State University recently conducted a survey on the impact of COVID-19 on Montana food security and health.

Nearly 2,000 rural community members responded, with the mean age 46, and the availability of food, food security and food habits were looked at.

Some 18 percent said they were food insecure since COVID, while 11 percent said they were food insecure before.

When asked about the source of stress for food insecurity, participants said the reasons were varied, including having enough food and money for bills; working full-time; teaching school to multiple children; keeping food made; housework; the financial stress of having enough money for food, shelter, and necessities, plus trying to keep family safe; and job security.

Food insecure individuals experienced more economic hardship and were more likely to enroll in the school lunch program or rely on food banks or food gifts from friends or family to feed their household.

Some 77 percent of respondents indicated that some of the foods they needed were unavailable when they shopped.

Some 163 people said meat or a combination of foods were missing; 255 indicated dairy was missing; 422 said protein (animal) was missing; 256 said vegetables were missing; 721 said dry ingredients were missing; and others mentioned fruits, beverages, among other items.

Food habits changed with 47 percent saying they bought food out of fear or anxiety; 74 percent increased cooking at home; 30 percent decreased food waste; 30 percent increased alcohol consumption; 52 percent increased snacking; 86 percent decreased leaving the house for groceries; and 90 percent decreased eating out.