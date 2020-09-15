Farm safety can sometimes feel like the “same old thing,” but the new head of the Montana Agriculture Safety Program plans to change that.
“This program is designed to reduce ag-related accidents and provide members with a partial premium return on their workers’ compensation insurance. That is always great,” said Austin Grazier, who has been recently hired to be the program’s director.
The Montana Agriculture Safety Program is specifically designed for agriculture operations that have worker’s compensation insurance through the Montana State Fund.
The Montana State Fund funds the position and seven Montana ag organizations support the program: Montana Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF), Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA), Montana Wool Growers Association (MWGA), Montana Grain Growers Association (MGGA), Montana Pork Producers (MPP), Montana Cattlemen’s Association (MCA) and Montana Organic Association (MOA). Grazier’s office is housed in the MFBF office in Bozeman.
Around since the 1990s, the program is all about cultivating a culture of safety within the ag industry.
“I will be talking ag safety to producers and others,” Grazier said.
As he starts his new position, Grazier hopes to improve the program website, making it more accessible and attractive so producers will want to read it.
In addition, Grazier hopes to increase program enrollment, update resources, attend meetings, whether in person or virtual, and work with individual farms and ranches, if they request it.
In the past, the program director often drove out to farms and ranches to talk about the ag safety program, but that is not possible now.
“The virus has definitely slowed down the amount of travel and has made starting (my position) a little bit more challenging,” Grazier said. “It has been harder to schedule meetings and harder to meet others involved with the program.”
On the positive side, however, Grazier has found more time to work on the website, update material, and “learn more about insurance than I thought I would ever need to know.”
Grazier said his family operated a horse boarding facility in the foothills west of Golden, Colo.
Safety was number one around the facility.
“Growing up on a horse operation, safety was always a top priority, especially because many of the clients had never been around livestock before,” Grazier said. “We did a lot of basic riding lessons for all ages. Our summers were focused on kids’ camps. When we were not doing riding lessons, our focus was on Cowboy Mounted Shooting Horses.”
Grazier came to Montana State University in Bozeman, Mont., after high school to pursue his ag degrees.
“At MSU I learned about the ag industry as a whole and became involved with agricultural-based collegiate groups,” he said.
Grazier was able to travel to farms and ranches before COVID-19, and he also pitched in and helped with his fiance’s family ranch in Townsend.
“While working on my degree, I visited farms and ranches, becoming acquainted with the dedicated people who are part of Montana agriculture,” he added.
Grazier graduated this spring with a bachelor’s degree in ag business and a second bachelor’s degree in animal science.
What does Grazier feel are important factors for farm and ranch safety right now?
“This time of year is especially busy for most agriculture operations with harvest going on and moving cattle,” he said.
Grazier gives the following safety tips:
- It is important to not get in too much of a rush and jeopardize safety.
- Taking the time to inspect, repair, and maintain equipment is crucial to a successful harvest. However, just like the machines, producers need to take care of themselves.
- Remember the farm cannot run without you, the producer. It is also important to make sure family members know what is going on.
- Take the time to talk to your children about where they can and cannot go, and talk about how to be safe around large equipment.
Grazier will work on a safety itinerary that will not only help program members run their farms and ranches more safely, but also earn them a partial premium return at the end of the year.
To contact Austin Grazier, call 406-587-3153 or austing@mfbf.org.